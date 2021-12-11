Spunbond Nonwovens Market Size, Share, Leading Players and Analysis up to 2026

Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Spunbond Nonwovens Market is Segmented by Function Type (Disposable and Durable), by Material Type (Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Polyester, and Others [Polyamide, Polyurethane, Polylactic Acid, and Bico]), by End-Use Industry Type (Personal Care & Hygiene, Medical, Agriculture, Packaging, Automotive, and Others [Construction, Geotextile, and Filtration]), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

This report provides critical insights on the market dynamics and enables strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints

Market segment trend and forecast

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Key success factors

This report studies the Spunbond Nonwovens Market and has segmented the market in few ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the ways in which the market is segmented.

Spunbond Nonwovens Market Size, Share, & Forecast, by Function Type:

Disposable (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Durable (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Spunbond Nonwovens Market Size, Share, & Forecast, by Material Type:

Polypropylene (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Polyester (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Polyethylene (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Others

(Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW) (Material Type Analysis: Polyamide, Polyurethane, Polylactic Acid, and Bico)



Spunbond Nonwovens Market Size, Share, & Forecast, by End-Use Industry Type:

Personal Care & Hygiene (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Medical (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Agriculture (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Packaging (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Automotive (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Others

(Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW) (End-Use Industry Type Analysis: Construction, Geotextile, and Filtration)



Spunbond Nonwovens Market Size, Share, & Forecast, by Region:

North America (Country Analysis: the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany, France, the UK, Russia, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Sub-Region Analysis: Latin America, the Middle East, and Others)

Following are the key players in the Spunbond Nonwovens Market:

Schouw & Co.

PF Nonwovens Group

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Berry Plastics Group Inc.

Toray Industries, Inc.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Kolon Industries, Inc.

DuPont

Mogul Co. Ltd.

Highlights from the Report

Spunbond nonwovens market is likely to witness a healthy CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. The prime factors contributing to the demand for spunbond nonwovens are increasing population and increasing awareness related to personal hygiene products especially in developing countries.

Spunbond is a process through which fabrics are produced using thermoplastic polymers such as polypropylene, polyethylene, and polyesters. This process involves the extrusion of molten polymers through a spinneret on a moving conveyor belt to form continuous web. Spunbond nonwovens find use in personal care & hygiene, medical, agriculture, packaging, and other industries. In personal care & hygiene, these products are used in baby/adult diapers, feminine care products. In medical, spunbond nonwovens are used in drapes, gowns, gloves, and wipes for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs).

