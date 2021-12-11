Thiram Price Trends 2021: Plant Cost, Production Cost Analysis, Raw Materials Costs, Profit Margins, Land and Construction Costs 2026 – Syndicated Analytics

The latest report by Syndicated Analytics titled “Thiram Production Cost Analysis: Capital Investment, Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials, Operating Cost, Industry Trends and Revenue Statistics” offers the requisite knowledge one requires before foraying into the thiram industry. The report encompasses exhaustive insights pertaining to pricing, margins, utility costs, operating costs, capital investments, raw material requirements and primary process flow, which is based on the latest economic data. It is a must-read report for new entrants, investors, researchers, consultants and business strategists that assists them in understanding the thiram industry in a better manner to make informed business decisions.

Thiram refers to a synthetic compound containing sulfur, which is primarily used as a seed protectant and fungicide. It is also utilized as an animal repellent to protect ornamentals and fruit trees from damage by rodents and animals.

Thiram is usually available as dust, powder, water suspension formulations, water-dispersible granules, and in mixtures with other fungicides. In addition to this, it can also be used in the treatment of human scabies, as a sunscreen, and as a bactericide either incorporated into soap or applied directly to the skin.

The rising demand for thiram in the agriculture sector for manufacturing ectoparasiticide which is effective against stem gall of coriander, smut of millet, neck rot of onion, etc.

Furthermore, thiram can be utilized as a wood preservative and a secondary accelerator in the sulfur vulcanization of rubbers, which is also augmenting the product demand.

Additionally, the growing product usage in the blending of lubricant oils and as a bacteriostat for fats and edible oils is further propelling the market growth. Apart from this, the launch of various initiatives by numerous government bodies to promote the adoption of thiram as a scabicide is also anticipated to fuel the market growth in the coming years.

