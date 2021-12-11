Oncology Drugs Market 2021: Detailed analysis and growth trends post COVID-19 outbreak

Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Oncology Drugs Market is Segmented By Drug Class (Cytotoxic drugs, Targeted drugs, Hormonal drugs, Others), By Therapy (Chemotherapy, Targeted therapy, Immunotherapy), By Indication (Blood Cancer, Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Brain Tumor, Skin Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Bladder Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Others) and Region.

This report studies the Oncology Drugs Market and has segmented the market in few ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the ways in which the market is segmented.

Therapy Trends

Based on therapy, the global oncology drugs market has been classified into chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and immunotherapy.

Among these, the targeted therapy segment witnessed the highest market share in 2020 and is likely to register a healthy CAGR during the review period.

This is mainly ascribed to the identification of molecular targets of cancer cells.

Recent developments in cellular technology and gene therapy have further contributed to improving the understanding of tumor cells and their metabolism at the molecular level.

Regional Trends

By region, the North America market garnered the largest market share in 2020 and is projected to grow at a robust CAGR during the review period.

This can be attributed to rising healthcare expenditure, presence of large patient population, early adoption of advance drugs, and increasing senior population, promulgate the product region in the region.

Moreover, rise in awareness related to different cancers and a surge in the R&D & innovation activities and further boosts the regional growth.

Following are the key players in the Oncology Drugs Market:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland),

Novartis AG (Switzerland),

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (The U.S),

Merck & Co., Inc. (The U.S),

Johnson & Johnson (The U.S),

Pfizer Inc. (The U.S),

AstraZeneca (UK),

AbbVie Inc. (The U.S),

Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan), and

CELGENE CORPORATION (The U.S).

Highlights from the Report

Increasing incidence of different types of cancers, strong technological advancements, rising concern over high death rates due to cancer, and a surge in the need for better R&D activities in cancer treatment are some of the key drivers augmenting the product demand.

The Global Oncology Drugs Market is projected to grow from USD 182.56 billion in 2020 to USD 340.27 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of over 10.9% during the forecast period.

