Kaspa Peas Market Report 2021 | Share, Size, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2026

According to the recent report by IMARC Group, titled “Kaspa Peas Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global kaspa peas market is expected to reach a volume of 34.4 Million Tons by 2026, exhibiting moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026). Kaspa peas are a semi-leafless dun-type field pea with shatter-resistant pods, which are cultivated in geographical locations that receive more than 400m of average annual rainfall. They are extensively consumed by humans and used in livestock feed due to the presence of digestible nutrients, such as iron, folate, potassium, protein, and fibers. The kaspa peas are also utilized in the agricultural sector for curbing grain loss if crop harvesting is delayed due to poor climatic conditions.

Global Kaspa Peas Market Trends:

The rising consciousness regarding the health benefits associated with the consumption of kaspa peas represents one of the key factors driving the market growth. In line with this, kaspa peas are widely used across the food and beverage (F&B) sector, which is also contributing to the market growth. Other factors, such as the introduction of new varieties of field peas targeting different specialties and niches, are creating a positive outlook for the market further.

