Phytosterols Market Price Trends, Share, Size, Opportunity and Forecast by 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Phytosterols Market Price Trends: Global Industry Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global phytosterols market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Phytosterols, or plant sterols, represent naturally occurring bioactive compounds found in animals. They are commonly available in seeds, whole grains, unrefined vegetable oils, nuts, legumes, etc. Phytosterols interfere with the intestinal absorption of cholesterol by displacing its molecules from micelles and facilitating its excretion, which aids in the reduction of blood cholesterol levels. This helps in maintaining an overall healthy body by preventing numerous ailments, such as cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), obesity, different types of cancers, etc.

The increasing demand for dietary supplements and food products that are rich in phytosterols by consumers and the rising prevalence of chronic disorders, such as cancer, are the key factors driving the growth of the phytosterols market. Numerous products, including baked goods, yogurts, spreads, milk, etc., are being fortified with the compound to enhance their nutritional content. Furthermore, the utilization of mineral and herbal extracts as food additives is also augmenting the product demand. Phytosterols are essential ingredients in dark chocolate formulations, which is a highly popular confection item among the masses. Besides this, the expanding skincare and cosmetic industries use phytosterols in lotions and anti-aging creams due to their anti-inflammatory and skin-replenishing properties. Moreover, extensive research and development (R&D) activities and various product innovations to enhance the therapeutic benefits of phytosterol will continue to drive the phytosterols market in the upcoming years.

Phytosterols Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global phytosterols market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Arboris

Archer Daniels Midland

BASF

Cargill

Cognis

Lipofoods

Matrix Fine Sciences

Pharmachem Laboratories Inc

Raisio Group

Unilever

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global phytosterols market on the basis of product type, application, aircraft type, technology and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Beta-Sitosterols

Campesterols

Stigmasterols

Others

Breakup by Application:

Food Ingredients

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Others

Breakup by Region:

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

