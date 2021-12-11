Global Telecom Power Systems Market Report 2021-26: Size, Growth, Trends, Share and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Telecom Power Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global telecom power systems market reached a value of US$ 4.1 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Telecom power systems are employed to assist telecommunication services and provide a stable electricity supply during grid power fluctuations and interruptions. These systems control and monitor the flow of power over telecom networks while forming an essential component of communication networks. They are designed to maintain numerous services, including data centers, high-speed internet data, wireless broadband connection and fixed-line applications. These systems comprise several components, such as batteries, rectifiers or inverters and power system controllers, that are pertinent to the functioning of the same. These systems can also be integrated with renewable energy sources to offer energy-efficient services at reduced operating prices.

Global Telecom Power Systems Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by significant developments in telecom infrastructure across the globe, especially in developing economies. These systems are widely used for maintaining and controlling telecom services in rural and remote areas since they not only provide reliable services amidst frequent power shortages but are also relatively affordable when compared with grid electricity. The market is further driven by the increasing demand for advanced network services, such as 4G and VoLTE. This is further supported by the inflating disposable income levels and the growing penetration of smartphones across the globe. Moreover, several manufacturers are continually investing in research and development (R&D) activities to launch telecom power systems with advanced features, such as improved flexibility, enhanced monitoring capabilities, smarter energy control, and higher energy efficiency and power density. They are also integrating these systems with information technology (IT), which is expected to create a positive outlook for the market. The advent of hybrid power systems that operate with renewable sources of energy, such as solar and wind, is acting as another major growth-inducing factor.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the telecom power systems market on the basis of product type, component, power source, grid type and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

DC

AC

Breakup by Component:

Rectifiers

Converters

Controllers

Heat Management Systems

Generators

Others

Breakup by Power Source:

Diesel-Battery

Diesel-Solar

Diesel-Wind

Multiple Sources

Breakup by Grid Type:

On Grid

Off Grid

Bad Grid

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

