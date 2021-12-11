Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market Trends and Dynamics, Drivers, Competitive landscape and Future Opportunities 2021-2026
According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global laboratory proficiency testing market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Laboratory proficiency testing is conducted to determine the performance of analytical laboratories. This is a mandatory prior requirement for laboratory accreditation as per the ISO 17025 standard. It includes proficiency tests, including the detection of organic contaminants in environmental samples and stable isotope composition of natural products. These tests are widely adopted by the food and beverages and cosmetics industries to ensure the optimum performance of their laboratories.
The global market is primarily driven by significant growth in the pharmaceutical industry. This is supported by the increasing levels of microscopic organisms, such as bacteria, viruses and fungi, which can adversely affect the manufacturing of medicines. Along with this, the rising incidences of food contamination and the escalating need for implementing stringent policies in order to maintain the quality standards are also providing a boost to the market growth. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of automated instruments for laboratory proficiency testing is further contributing to the market growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global laboratory proficiency testing market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period (2021-2026).
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
- Absolute Standards Inc.
- American Proficiency Institute
- AOAC International
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- BIPEA
- FAPAS
- LGC Limited
- Merck KgaA
- NSI Lab Solutions
- QACS – The Challenge Test Laboratory
- Randox Laboratories Limited
- Waters Corporation
- Weqas
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Industry:
- Pharmaceuticals
- Clinical Diagnostics
- Microbiology
- Others
Breakup by Technology:
- Cell Culture
- Spectrometry
- Polymerase Chain Reaction
- Chromatography
- Immunoassays
- Others
Breakup by End Use:
- Hospitals
- Contract Research Organizations
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
- Academic Research
- Diagnostic Laboratories
- Independent Laboratories
- Specialty Laboratories
Breakup by Region:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
