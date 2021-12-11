Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market Trends and Dynamics, Drivers, Competitive landscape and Future Opportunities 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global laboratory proficiency testing market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Laboratory proficiency testing is conducted to determine the performance of analytical laboratories. This is a mandatory prior requirement for laboratory accreditation as per the ISO 17025 standard. It includes proficiency tests, including the detection of organic contaminants in environmental samples and stable isotope composition of natural products. These tests are widely adopted by the food and beverages and cosmetics industries to ensure the optimum performance of their laboratories.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/laboratory-proficiency-testing-market/requestsample

The global market is primarily driven by significant growth in the pharmaceutical industry. This is supported by the increasing levels of microscopic organisms, such as bacteria, viruses and fungi, which can adversely affect the manufacturing of medicines. Along with this, the rising incidences of food contamination and the escalating need for implementing stringent policies in order to maintain the quality standards are also providing a boost to the market growth. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of automated instruments for laboratory proficiency testing is further contributing to the market growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global laboratory proficiency testing market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Absolute Standards Inc.

American Proficiency Institute

AOAC International

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

BIPEA

FAPAS

LGC Limited

Merck KgaA

NSI Lab Solutions

QACS – The Challenge Test Laboratory

Randox Laboratories Limited

Waters Corporation

Weqas

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Industry:

Pharmaceuticals

Clinical Diagnostics

Microbiology

Others

Breakup by Technology:

Cell Culture

Spectrometry

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Chromatography

Immunoassays

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Hospitals

Contract Research Organizations

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic Research

Diagnostic Laboratories Independent Laboratories Specialty Laboratories



Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://bit.ly/3ACWjXd

We are updating our reports, if you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas: – +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe: – +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800