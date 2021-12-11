Global Cellulose Acetate Market Price Trends 2021-2026: Industry Share, Growth, Size and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Cellulose Acetate Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global cellulose acetate market reached a value of US$ 4.02 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 4.47 Billion by 2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Cellulose acetate refers to a hygroscopic chemical product that is the acetate ester of cellulose. It is manufactured using the reaction of cellulose with acetic acid and acetic anhydride in the presence of a catalyst. The produced compound is then blended with a combination of plasticizers, additives and melt compounded to produce cellulose acetate granules, which are further processed to form a high-performance thermoplastic. It is easily soluble in acids, acetone, esters and strong mineral bases while being biodegradable in nature. It is widely used as a major substitute for plastics across numerous industries.

Global Cellulose Acetate Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the increasing number of smokers on the global level. This is further facilitated by the hectic schedules and lifestyles led by the majority of the working professionals. The growing awareness among consumers regarding the adverse effects of prolonged exposure to tobacco smoke has led to a shift toward low tar cigarettes and longer cigarette filters, which aid in reducing the exposure to toxicants during smoking. The market is further driven by the growing application of cellulose acetate in the textile industry. It is extensively used in the sector as an affordable substitute for silk fiber as it offers improved absorbency, and enhanced strength and comfort. Furthermore, there has been an increasing demand for biodegradable plastics from numerous end use industries. These plastics are characterized by excellent toughness, high transparency and lustrous texture, which is acting as a major growth-inducing factor.

Cellulose Acetate Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the cellulose acetate market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Eastman Chemical Company

Solvay

Celanese Corporation

Daicel Corporation

China National Tobacco Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

Sichuan Push Acetati Co.,Ltd

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.

Sappi Limited

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the cellulose acetate market on the basis of application and region.

Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Breakup by Application:

Ciggeraette Filters

LCD

Yarn

Coatings, Plastics and Films

Price Analysis

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

