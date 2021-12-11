Chlorinated Polyethylene Market, Share, Size, Growth, Top Key Players, Outlook, Demands and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Chlorinated Polyethylene Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global chlorinated polyethylene market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026.

Chlorinated polyethylene (CPE) refers to thermoplastic produced by the chlorination of high-density polyethylene. It has excellent resistance to oils, abrasions and chemicals, and exhibits better tensile strength, compression set and flame retardancy. Moreover, CPE is blended with plastics, such as ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) due to its anti-aging and combustion properties, high weatherability, and low-temperature flexibility.

Global Chlorinated Polyethylene Market Trends:

In recent years, the increasing applications of CPE across diverse industries represent the primary growth-inducing factors. For example, CPE is utilized for making flexible films in residential buildings for weather protection systems.

Besides this, it is widely adopted in the automotive industry for anti-skid braking (ABS) systems. Furthermore, with the expanding consumer electronics industry, there has been growing usage of CPE in flexible magnets. They are employed in computers, automobiles, and electrical motors on account of their high capacity for magnetic ferrite powders. Moreover, the leading players are developing advanced grade CPE products. These factors are anticipated to provide a positive outlook to the market in the coming years.

Global Chlorinated Polyethylene Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being:

Aurora Plastics LLC

Hangzhou Keli Chemical Co. Ltd

Jiangsu Tianteng Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Lianda Corporation

Shandong Novista Chemicals Co. Ltd

Shandong Gaoxin Chemical Co. Ltd

Shandong Xiangsheng New Materials Technology Co. Ltd

Shandong Xuye New Materials Co. Ltd.

Showa Denko K.K

Sundow Polymers Co. Ltd.

Weifang Yaxing Chemical Co. Ltd.

Breakup by Grade Type:

CPE 135A

CPE 135B

Others

Breakup by Application:

Hose and Tubing

Window and Door Profiles

Fence

Molded and Extruded Goods

Rainwater Goods

Foams

Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Automotive

Wire and Cables

Building and Construction

Coating and Adhesives

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

