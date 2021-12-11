GCC Acetonitrile Market Growth, Outlook, Demand, Key player Analysis and Opportunity 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “GCC Acetonitrile Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the GCC acetonitrile market is expected to exhibit XX growth during 2021-2026. Acetonitrile, or methyl cyanide, represents a simple organic nitrile with an ether-like odor. It is usually available in derivative and solvent variants and is used in batteries, acrylic nail removers, perfumes, etc. Acetonitrile is also utilized as an aprotic solvent in the natural synthesis and refinement of butadiene. It is a strong solvent with high chemical stability and is easily soluble in water. Methyl cyanide also has a higher elution strength than methanol and reacts endothermically with water. Consequently, it finds extensive applications across various industries, such as pharmaceutical, automotive, agriculture, etc.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-acetonitrile-market/requestsample

The escalating product utilization in the manufacturing of agrochemicals, including fertilizers and pesticides, is among the primary factors driving the GCC acetonitrile market. Moreover, the rising adoption of aqueous acetonitrile as an extraction solvent for synthesizing pesticides is further catalyzing the market growth. Apart from this, the elevating product usage in the pharmaceutical industry, such as in the production of antibiotics and insulin and as a reaction solvent, is also positively influencing the regional market. Furthermore, acetonitrile is gaining traction in the automotive industry for producing acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) plastic that has enhanced mechanical strength and chemical resistance, which is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the accelerating growth of the chemical processing industry, in addition to the growing product requirement for the recrystallization of medical drugs, is anticipated to fuel the GCC acetonitrile market in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its robust growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Segmentation:



Breakup by End Use:

Pharmaceuticals

Analytical Industry

Agrochemicals

Extraction Industry

Others

Breakup by Country:

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Oman

Kuwait

Bahrain

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://bit.ly/3ArqNvb

We are updating our reports, if you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas: – +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe: – +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800