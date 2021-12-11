Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market 2021: Industry Overview, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast Till 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global hospital acquired disease testing market reached a value of US$ 7.32 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Report Sample: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hospital-acquired-disease-testing-market/requestsample

A hospital acquired infection (HAI), also called a nosocomial infection, is a disease acquired in clinical surroundings, such as hospitals, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, etc. They are usually contracted from intensive care units (ICUs) or emergency rooms (ERs) due to the presence of infected patients, contaminated linens, air droplets, etc. HAIs can also be traced in the patient’s microbiome in cases where the skin’s protective layer comes in contact with possible threats of infection, particularly after surgical operations. Some common HAIs include pneumonia, primary bloodstream infections, urinary tract infections (UTI), etc.

The global market for HAI testing is primarily driven by the growing incidences of hospital-acquired testing and continuous upgradation of the existing healthcare facilities. Moreover, various techniques are being adopted to prevent, diagnose, and monitor HAIs, including microarrays, real-time location systems (RTLSs), polymerase chain reaction (PCR), etc. Additionally, the launch of numerous stringent government regulations to penalize healthcare facilities with high incidences of HAIs, is also acting as a growth inducing factor. All of these above-mentioned factors will continue to drive the global market for HAI testing in the coming years.

Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the hospital acquired disease testing market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Abbott Laboratories

Alere, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

bioMérieux SA

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Hologic, Inc.

QIAGEN

Siemens Healthcare

Diatherix Laboratories, Inc.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (Life Technologies Corporation)

Cepheid, Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the hospital acquired disease testing market on the basis of indication and region.

Breakup by Indication:

UTI (Urinary Tract Infection)

SSI (Surgical Site Infection)

Pneumonia

Bloodstream Infections

MRSA (Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus)

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/2StRwWL

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Reports:

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: [email protected]

Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800