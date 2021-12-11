Instant Coffee Market 2021-26: Size, Growth, Trends, Share and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Instant Coffee Market Share: Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global instant coffee market reached a value of US$ 12.1 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Report Sample: https://www.imarcgroup.com/instant-coffee-processing-plant/requestsample

Instant or soluble coffee refers to a beverage derived from dried coffee extracts that enables the consumers to prepare coffee quickly by just adding water to it. It is available in granulated, concentrated liquid and powered form in sachets or glass jars. Instant coffee has lower caffeine content than brewed coffee, however, it contains a high amount of antioxidants. The consumption of instant coffee offers similar health benefits to brewed coffee, such as enhancing brain function, boosting metabolism, improving liver and mental health, etc.

In recent years, the instant coffee manufacturers have introduced organic coffee as well as several new flavours. Along with this, they are using advanced technologies for producing higher quality coffee, thereby, boosting the demand for instant coffee globally. Additionally, as instant coffee accords convenience to the consumers to prepare coffee in less time, it has catalysed the growth of the market worldwide. Moreover, single-serve packaging formats are rapidly gaining popularity due to increasing focus on convenience and health-consciousness. This is anticipated to provide a positive impact to the market growth. Some of the other factors fuelling the global instant coffee market include rising urbanisation, premiumisation, affordability and longer shelf life. However, the usage of acrylamide in instant coffee has been associated with a number of adverse health effects which, in turn, is hampering the global instant coffee market.

Instant Coffee Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the instant coffee market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Nestle

Starbucks Corporation

Matthew Algie & Company Ltd.

Kraft Foods Inc.

Tata Global Beverages

Strauss Group Ltd.

Jacobs Douwe Egberts

Tchibo Coffee International Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the instant coffee market on the basis of packaging, product type, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Packaging:

Jar

Pouch

Sachet

Others

Breakup by Product Type:

Spray Dried

Freeze Dried

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Business-To-Business

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

Breakup by Region:

Europe

Asia-Pacific

North America

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3d2UmcN

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Reports:

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: [email protected]

Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800