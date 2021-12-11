Instant Coffee Market 2021-26: Size, Growth, Trends, Share and Forecast – IMARC Group
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Instant Coffee Market Share: Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global instant coffee market reached a value of US$ 12.1 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Instant or soluble coffee refers to a beverage derived from dried coffee extracts that enables the consumers to prepare coffee quickly by just adding water to it. It is available in granulated, concentrated liquid and powered form in sachets or glass jars. Instant coffee has lower caffeine content than brewed coffee, however, it contains a high amount of antioxidants. The consumption of instant coffee offers similar health benefits to brewed coffee, such as enhancing brain function, boosting metabolism, improving liver and mental health, etc.
In recent years, the instant coffee manufacturers have introduced organic coffee as well as several new flavours. Along with this, they are using advanced technologies for producing higher quality coffee, thereby, boosting the demand for instant coffee globally. Additionally, as instant coffee accords convenience to the consumers to prepare coffee in less time, it has catalysed the growth of the market worldwide. Moreover, single-serve packaging formats are rapidly gaining popularity due to increasing focus on convenience and health-consciousness. This is anticipated to provide a positive impact to the market growth. Some of the other factors fuelling the global instant coffee market include rising urbanisation, premiumisation, affordability and longer shelf life. However, the usage of acrylamide in instant coffee has been associated with a number of adverse health effects which, in turn, is hampering the global instant coffee market.
Instant Coffee Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the instant coffee market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
- Nestle
- Starbucks Corporation
- Matthew Algie & Company Ltd.
- Kraft Foods Inc.
- Tata Global Beverages
- Strauss Group Ltd.
- Jacobs Douwe Egberts
- Tchibo Coffee International Ltd.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the instant coffee market on the basis of packaging, product type, distribution channel and region.
Breakup by Packaging:
- Jar
- Pouch
- Sachet
- Others
Breakup by Product Type:
- Spray Dried
- Freeze Dried
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Business-To-Business
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Online
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- North America
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Industry Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
