Risk Analytics Market, Size, Overview, Growth, Share, Top Key Players, and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Risk Analytics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global risk analytics market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 15% during 2021-2026.

Risk analytics refers to the tools and concepts utilized to identify and manage possible problems that can undermine key business initiatives or projects. They assist in making better decisions, alleviating threats, capitalizing on opportunities, etc. Presently, numerous organizations across the globe are focusing on harnessing data locked in silos and various external sources. As a result, they are adopting enhanced high-risk analytics systems to gain clear visibility into the challenges associated with several areas of business management. These areas include operations, regulatory compliance, supply chain, financial services, e-commerce, etc.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report (Exclusive Offer on this report): https://www.imarcgroup.com/risk-analytics-market/requestsample

Global Risk Analytics Market Trends:

The growing expansion of business processes and the increasing number of tasks, resources, deliverables, stakeholders, etc., are driving the demand for risk analytics techniques for risk measurement, quantification, prediction, etc. Besides this, the rising incidences of cyberattacks and internet fraud, coupled with the escalating digitization, are further catalyzing the risk analytics market. Moreover, the elevating requirement of risk analytics in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) industry, owing to the elevating levels of mobile usage and data volume in the sector, is also augmenting the global market. Additionally, various logistics companies depend on risk analytics to effectively respond to the business disruptions and supply chain challenges inflicted by the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is anticipated to propel the risk analytics market over the forecasted period.

Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure:https://bit.ly/37wGX9M

Global Risk Analytics Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Accenture plc

BRIDGEi2i Analytics

Capgemini SE

FIS

International Business Machines Corporation

Moody’s Analytics Inc. (Moody’s Corporation)

Oracle Corporation

Risk Edge Solutions Private Limited

SAP SE and SAS Institute Inc.

Breakup by Component:

Solution

Services

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Breakup by Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Breakup by Application:

Strategic Risks

Financial Risks

Operational Risks

Compliance Risks

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Retail

Healthcare

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Government and Defense

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800