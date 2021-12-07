Tonometer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast By 2021-26

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Tonometer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026.’ the global tonometer market reached a value of US$ XX Million in 2020.The tonometer is a medical device that monitors the fluid and intraocular pressure in the eye. The device consists of flat-tipped probes and a metal plunger that is gently pressed against the surface of the eye. The tonometers are commonly available in applanation, rebound and indentation variants. They are utilized to diagnose and evaluate the patients at risk of glaucoma and cataract, which can cause vision loss and damage the optic nerve in severe cases. The device also aids in minimizing the risks of infection and corneal abrasions. As a result, they are widely used in healthcare and ophthalmic centers.

The global tonometer market is primarily being driven by the increasing prevalence of eye-related disorders, such as glaucoma, and diabetes, especially among the geriatric population. Moreover, various product innovations, such as the launch of portable tonometers, are favoring the market growth. In comparison to the conventionally used devices, these advanced variants are easy to use, lightweight and require minimal human contact, which prevents eye infections. Other factors, including the availability of regular eye checkup facilities in rural and urban areas, along with the increasing health consciousness and awareness regarding the benefits of regular monitoring of eyes among the masses, are creating a positive outlook for the market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape:

66 Vision Tech Co. Ltd

Yuwell-Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment & Supply Co. Ltd.

AMETEK Inc.

Canon Inc.

Haag-Streit Group

Metall Zug AG

Keeler Ltd

Halma plc

Kowa American Corporation (Kowa Company Limited)

Nidek Co. Ltd.

Revenio Group Oyj

Rexxam Co. Ltd

Tomey CorporationT

opcon Corporation

Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Direct

Indirect

Breakup by Technology:

Applanation Tonometry

Indentation Tonometry

Rebound Tonometry

Others

Breakup by Portability:

Desktop

Handheld

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Ophthalmic Centers

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

