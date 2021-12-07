Natural Ferulic Acid Market Intelligence Report Offers Insights on Growth Prospects 2021-2026

The Natural Ferulic Acid Market report from Stratview Research is an in-depth study of the market dynamics across the globe. According to the report, the market is segmented by Purity Type (Natural Ferulic Acid <98% [Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, and Functional Food & Dietary Supplements] and Natural Ferulic Acid >=98% [Pharmaceuticals, Food Preservatives, and Cosmetics]) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Natural Ferulic Acid Market Insights

Natural ferulic acid is a phenolic phytochemical which is an important element of various food products as well as medicines. It contains antioxidant and therapeutic properties due to which it finds widespread usage in medicines and food products.

Natural Ferulic Acid Market is likely to witness an impressive CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. Growing demand for anti-aging creams, use of natural ferulic acid in anti-aging serums given its abilities in reducing age spots and wrinkles, a significant rise in spending on personal care products are some of the major factors driving the market growth during the forecast period.

Segment Analysis

The report provides detailed insights about the segment and attractive opportunities in each segment. Market segmentation helps businesses learn about the target customers, minimize risk by figuring out which products are the most likely to earn profit, and find the best ways to promote and deliver those products to the market.

This report is segmented specifically by the following –

Based on the purity type, the market is segmented as natural ferulic acid <98% and natural ferulic acid >=98%. Natural ferulic acid <98% dominated the market in 2019, owing to its rising usage in the fabrication of vanillin, which is widely used in pharmaceutical and food & beverage industries. In addition, its antioxidant capacity enhances its compatibility for food processing, chocolate, ice cream and baking applications. The increasing demand for proteins, antioxidant-rich products and healthy lifestyles is further expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

In terms of regions, Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the leading region in the market driven by the growth in countries such as Japan, India, and China. The growth in the e-retail sector paired with urbanization is creating demand for packaged food. Natural ferulic acid finds its usage in food additives. In addition, rise in the consumption of canned meat accompanied with government initiatives to promote investment in the food sector is further expected to drive the natural ferulic acid market during the forecast period. North America and Europe are also expected to offer substantial growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Research Methodology

The Natural Ferulic Acid Market report is the outcome of thorough analysis of the factors impacting the market size and forecast. Several articles, whitepapers, annual reports, and millions of data are analysed to derive meaningful insights related to the market. Exploratory and in-depth primary interviews are conducted with the industry veterans to gain vital insights that are critical for market analysis and forecasting.

Key Players

According to the report, below given is a list of key players active in the Natural Ferulic Acid Market –

Cayman Chemical

Hunan Huacheng Biotech, Inc.

Kingherbs Ltd.

Kowa India Pvt. Ltd.

Haihang Industry Co., Ltd.

Oryza Oil & Fat Chemical Co., Ltd.

Shaanxi Guanjie Technology Co.

Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

Xi’an App-Chem Bio (Tech) Co.

Zhonglan Industry Co., Ltd.

