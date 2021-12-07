Metallic Stearate Market Expected to Rise at A High CAGR, Driving Robust Sales and Revenue till 2026

The Metallic Stearate Market report from Stratview Research is an in-depth study of the market dynamics across the globe. According to the report, the market is segmented by Product Type (Zinc Stearate, Calcium Stearate, Aluminum Stearate, Magnesium Stearate, Sodium Stearate, and Lithium Stearate), by Application Type (Polymer, Pharmaceutical, Food, Paint & Adhesives, Cosmetics, Construction, Rubber, and Ceramics), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Metallic Stearate Market Insights

Calcium stearate, a white waxy powder, is classified as calcium soap. Being insoluble in most solvents it dissolves slightly when heated in chlorinated hydrocarbons, aromatic compounds, or mineral and vegetable oils and waxes. It is mainly used as a mold release agent, lubricant, and acid scavenger in the plastics industry.

Metallic Stearate Market is likely to witness an impressive CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Growing global plastics and rubber industry along with surging demand in cosmetics and pharmaceutical applications is expected to drive the growth of the metallic stearate market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing product demand for refining surface textures of plastic goods is likely to propel the market over the forecast years.

Segment Analysis

The report provides detailed insights about the segment and attractive opportunities in each segment. Market segmentation helps businesses learn about the target customers, minimize risk by figuring out which products are the most likely to earn profit, and find the best ways to promote and deliver those products to the market.

This report is segmented specifically by the following –

Based on the product type, the market is segmented as zinc stearate, calcium stearate, aluminum stearate, magnesium stearate, sodium stearate, and lithium stearate. The zinc stearate market would surpass 6% gains during the forecast period as it is insoluble in polar solvents including alcohol and ether but soluble in chlorinated hydrocarbons and benzene, if heated. The product is utilized as a release agent for manufacturing polymers, rubber, and powder metallurgy due to its super non-stick property. In cosmetic industry, it is used as lubricating agent and thickener to improve texture of products, hence driving the growth of the segment.

Based on the application type, the market is segmented as polymer, pharmaceutical, food, paint & adhesives, cosmetics, construction, rubber, and ceramics. The aluminum stearate market size from food applications will surpass USD 30 million during the forecast period due to evolving consumer demand for organic food products. The global food flavoring market expects gains at over 5.5% over the forecast period. Acceptance from GRAS and FDA for use of these stearates as direct food substance would further elevate the metallic stearate market share.

In terms of regions, Asia-Pacific was the largest regional market in 2020, and is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period as well. Robust economic development in China, India, and the Southeast Asian countries bolster the demand for metallic stearates in numerous applications along with increased construction activities and automotive production, which propel the product demand, especially in paints and coatings, rubber, and plastics. On the other hand, North America and Europe are also expected to offer substantial growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Research Methodology

The Metallic Stearate Market report is the outcome of thorough analysis of the factors impacting the market size and forecast. Several articles, whitepapers, annual reports, and millions of data are analysed to derive meaningful insights related to the market. Exploratory and in-depth primary interviews are conducted with the industry veterans to gain vital insights that are critical for market analysis and forecasting.

Key Players

According to the report, below given is a list of key players active in the Metallic Stearate Market –

Allan Chemical.,

Baerlocher GmbH,

Brenntag Specialities,

Dover Chemical Corporation,

Faci S.p.A,

Hummel Croton,

Peter Greven GmbH & Co. KG.,

PMC Biogenix,

Sun Ace Kakoh (Pte) Ltd,

Valtris Specialty Chemicals.

