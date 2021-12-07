Polycarbonate Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2020-2025

Stratview Research has published a new market research report titled Polycarbonate Market. According to the report, the Polycarbonate Market is Segmented by Application Type (Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Construction, Packaging, Consumer Goods, Optical Media, Medical Devices, and Others) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

The facts and information mentioned in the report have been gathered by thorough analysis and rigorous primary interviews with the market’s key players in order to collect quality and trustworthy data. Based on primary interviews across the value chain of the Polycarbonate Market as well as an extensive study of the previous downturns, Stratview Research has concluded that the Polycarbonate Market is likely to witness a healthy CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

Key players

The key players active in the Polycarbonate Market mentioned in the report are as follows –

SABIC

Bayer Materialscience Ag

Teijin Ltd.

Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation

Chi Mei Corporation

Formosa Chemicals & Fiber Corporation

LG Chem Ltd.

Samsung Sdi Co., Ltd.

Thai Polycarbonate Co. Ltd.

Trinseo LLC

