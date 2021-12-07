Medical Second Opinion Market Expected to Experience Attractive Growth through 2026

The Medical Second Opinion Market report from Stratview Research is an in-depth study of the market dynamics across the globe. According to the report, the market is segmented By Disorder (Cancer, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Cardiac Disorders, Neurological disorders, Nephrological Disorders, Hematologic Blood Disorders, Orthopaedic Disorders, Organ Transplant, Others), By Service Providers (Hospitals, Health Insurance Companies, Online Services), and Region.

Medical Second Opinion Market Insights

A medical second opinion is referred to as an additional consultation taken by the patient after the primary diagnosis. The patient can further opt for a medical second opinion if the patient feels dissatisfied with the diagnosis or if there is a need for further validation and confirmation in case of some serious surgical procedures. This service is usually considered for chronic diseases such as neurological disorders, ocular disorders, and nephrological disorders.

The Global Medical Second Opinion Market is projected to grow from USD 3.56 billion in 2020 to USD 10.24 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of over 19.3% during the forecast period.

Click here to receive a free sample report.

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/1790/medical-second-opinion-market.html#form

Segment Analysis

The report provides detailed insights about the segment and attractive opportunities in each segment. Market segmentation helps businesses learn about the target customers, minimize risk by figuring out which products are the most likely to earn profit, and find the best ways to promote and deliver those products to the market.

This report is segmented specifically by the following –

By service providers, the medical second opinion market has been segmented into hospitals, health insurance companies, and online services.

Under these, the hospitals segment garnered the highest market share in 2020 and is likely to register the fastest CAGR in the following years.

This is mainly attributed to the feasibility they offer to the patients, technological advancements, rise in incidence and prevalence of asthma and COPD, and growing geriatric population, thus promulgates the segment growth.

By region, the North American market accounted for the largest share in 2020 and is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR during the assessment period. This is mainly attributed to advanced healthcare infrastructure, increasing awareness among people in the region, growing prevalence of diseases due to change in lifestyle, and increasing favourable government initiatives, further augments the regional growth. Rising treatment planning amongst people is also expected to contribute the regional market growth.

Go Through the Full Scope of the Report:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/1790/medical-second-opinion-market.html

Research Methodology

The Medical Second Opinion Market report is the outcome of thorough analysis of the factors impacting the market size and forecast. Several articles, whitepapers, annual reports, and millions of data are analysed to derive meaningful insights related to the market. Exploratory and in-depth primary interviews are conducted with the industry veterans to gain vital insights that are critical for market analysis and forecasting.

Key Players

According to the report, below given is a list of key players active in the Medical Second Opinion Market –

Medisense Healthcare Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (India),

Second Opinion International (The U.S),

Elite Medical Services (Elite Medical Services),

Cigna (The U.S),

Helsana (Switzerland),

WorldCare (The U.S),

Vidal Health Insurance TPA Pvt Ltd (India),

Medix (The U.S),

AXA (France), and

MD (The U.S).

About Stratview Research

Stratview Research is a global market intelligence firm providing wide range of services including syndicated market reports, custom research, and sourcing intelligence across industries. With this report, Stratview research also offers custom research services across the sectors. In case of any custom research requirement related to market assessment, competitive benchmarking, sourcing and procurement, target screening, and others, please send your inquiry to [email protected] or connect with our experts at – +1-313-307-4176