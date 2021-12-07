Medical Foam Market Analysis, Emerging Trends, Forecast and COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The Medical Foam Market report from Stratview Research is an in-depth study of the market dynamics across the globe. According to the report, the market is segmented by Form Type (Flexible Foam, Rigid Foam, and Spray Foam), by Material Type (Polymers, Latex, and Metals), by Application Type (Bedding & Cushioning, Medical Packaging, Medical Devices & Components, Prosthetics & Wound Care, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Medical Foam Market Insights

Medical grade foams are quite different than any other commodity foams in a manner that they are specially graded biocompatible, non-toxic, low particulate and sterilized, formulated for various challenging applications in the medical industry. They are needed to fulfill certain criteria and standards defined by the industry: ISO 10993 protocol, raw material formulation registered with the FDA, 510K Submissions, USP Classification, etc. These medical grade foams prove to be very crucial for the medical industry as they are resistant to contaminates and enable efficient cleansing of rooms for anti-bacterial applications, in turn, reducing the risk of disease and spread of germs which is quite common in hospitals. Technological advancements in the healthcare industry, shift from traditional to advanced wound care system, and increasing number of surgical procedures, globally, are some key factors driving the demand for medical foams.

Medical Foam Market is likely to witness a promising CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. With the increasing population and extended life expectancy comes the growing ageing population, which demands for efficient care and comfort. This, along with the rising global health expenditure, rapid growth of implantable devices, and an incessant shift from traditional to advanced wound care products are some key factors adding a stir in the demand for medical foams, fueling the market’s growth during the forecast period. are some key factors adding a stir in the demand for medical foams, fueling the market’s growth during the forecast period.

Segment Analysis

The report provides detailed insights about the segment and attractive opportunities in each segment. Market segmentation helps businesses learn about the target customers, minimize risk by figuring out which products are the most likely to earn profit, and find the best ways to promote and deliver those products to the market.

This report is segmented specifically by the following –

Based on the form type, the medical foam market is segmented as flexible foam, rigid foam, and spray foam. The flexible foam segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. The rising demand for medical foam in applications such as bedding & cushioning, packaging of medical devices, and foam dressing in wound care, among others, coupled with its favorable properties such as softness, moisture resistance, high impact and mechanical resistance is propelling the segment’s market.

Based on the material type, the market is segmented as polymers, latex, and metals. The polymers segment is expected to maintain its vanguard in the market, owing to its superior properties such as low weight, heat preservation, sound absorption, biocompatibility, and excellent cushioning, as compared to its competing materials. There has been a trend towards increasing adoption of polymers across various industries for an unimaginable range of applications, owing to the easy availability of raw materials and ease of manufacturing, which ultimately leads to cost saving.

Based on the application type, the medical foam market is segmented as bedding & cushioning, medical packaging, medical devices & components, prosthetics & wound care, and others.The bedding & cushioning segment is expected to assert its supremacy in the market during the forecast period. With growing population, increased life expectancy and hence, ageing population, there has been several efforts to ensure patient comfort. Surgical beds, cushions, comfort/positioning pads, wheelchair seats, and orthopedic support are all examples of flexible medical foam application. They are the preferred choice of material for bedding and upholstery as they offer high resilience.

In terms of regions, Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the largest market during the forecast period, with China, Japan, and India being the major countries with lucrative growth opportunities. This growth can be attributed to the rapid demographic changes, increasing healthcare expenditure, excellent industrial development, and improving economic conditions. North America and Europe are also expected to offer substantial growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Research Methodology

The Medical Foam Market report is the outcome of thorough analysis of the factors impacting the market size and forecast. Several articles, whitepapers, annual reports, and millions of data are analysed to derive meaningful insights related to the market. Exploratory and in-depth primary interviews are conducted with the industry veterans to gain vital insights that are critical for market analysis and forecasting.

Key Players

According to the report, below given is a list of key players active in the Medical Foam Market –

Armacell International Holding GmbH

BASF SE

Freudenberg Group

FXI Holdings, Inc.

Huntsman Corporation

INOAC Corporation

Mölnlycke Health Care

Recticel NV

Rogers Corporation

SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD.

The Dow Chemical Company

Trelleborg AB

UFP Technologies, Inc

