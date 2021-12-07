Low Temperature Sterilization Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2026

The Low Temperature Sterilization Market report from Stratview Research is an in-depth study of the market dynamics across the globe. According to the report, the market is segmented by Method (Ethylene Oxide, Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma, Ozone, Others), End User (Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers, Pharmaceutical Companies, Medical Devices Companies, Research and Educational Institutes), and Region.

Low Temperature Sterilization Market Insights

The Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market is expected to grow from USD 1.6 billion in 2020 to USD 2.7 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of over 9.6% during the forecast period.

Segment Analysis

The report provides detailed insights about the segment and attractive opportunities in each segment. Market segmentation helps businesses learn about the target customers, minimize risk by figuring out which products are the most likely to earn profit, and find the best ways to promote and deliver those products to the market.

This report is segmented specifically by the following –

Based on the method, the market has been segmented into ethylene oxide, hydrogen peroxide gas plasma, ozone, and others.

The ethylene oxide segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020 and is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the review period.

The segment growth can be attributed to its widespread use in sterilizing both moisture-sensitive devices and heat-sensitive devices.

Geographically, the market in North America accounted for the largest market share in 2020.

The regional market growth can be attributed to increasing incidences of hospital-acquired infections due to the prevalence of a large number of people having chronic diseases.

Additionally, increasing regulatory policies regarding providing safe and improved healthcare services to patients is likely to drive regional market growth.

The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth during the review period on account of rising consumer awareness regarding hygiene and cleanliness & related infectious diseases.

Research Methodology

The Low Temperature Sterilization Market report is the outcome of thorough analysis of the factors impacting the market size and forecast. Several articles, whitepapers, annual reports, and millions of data are analysed to derive meaningful insights related to the market. Exploratory and in-depth primary interviews are conducted with the industry veterans to gain vital insights that are critical for market analysis and forecasting.

Key Players

According to the report, below given is a list of key players active in the Low Temperature Sterilization Market –

3M (The U.S),

Gentinge AB (Sweden),

Johnson & Johnson (The U.S),

Steris Corporation (The U.S),

Belimed AG (Switzerland),

TSO3 INC. (Canada), Becton,

Dickinson and Company (The U.S),

Sterigenics LLC (The U.S.),

Cantel, Medical Corporation (The U.S),

E-BEAM Services, Inc. (The U.S), and

Fortive (The U.S).

