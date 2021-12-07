The Latest research coverage on Medical Stents Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identify potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns.

A stent is a wire mesh tube that is inserted into the blocked or narrowed artery. It is needed only when more than 70% of the artery is blocked or narrowed due to the deposition of plaque. The market of the medical stents is increasing due to the growing demand for procedures of minimally invasive surgical and rising geriatric population across the globe. While some of the factors like the risk associated with the surgery and technical issue regarding the stents can cause the hampering of the market.

On 13th December 2019, Boston Scientific Corporation announced US Food and drug administration (FDA) approved 510(k) clearance for EXALT Model D Single-Use Duodenoscope. It is first and only FDA cleared single-use (disposable) duodenoscope on the market and was granted.

Major & Emerging Players in Medical Stents Market:-

Abbott Laboratories (United States),B.Braun (Germany),Biosensors International (Singapore),Biotronik (Germany),Boston Scientific Corporation (United States),Medtronic (United States),Stryker Corporation (United States),Terumo Corporation (Japan),Lepu Medical (China)

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Coronary Stents (Drug-Eluting Stents, Bare-Metal Coronary Stents, Bioabsorbable Stents), Peripheral Stents (Iliac, Femoral-Popliteal, Renal, Carotid), Stent-Related Implants (Synthetic Grafts, Vena Cava Filters)), Application (Surgical, Medical Intervention), Material (Metallic Biomaterials, Polymers Biomaterials, Natural Biomaterials), Mode Of Delivery (Self-Expanding Stents, Balloon-Expandable Stents), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical centers, Others)

Market Trends:

Technological Advancements in the Field of Stents

Market Drivers:

Growing Cardiovascular Disorders and Geriatric Population

Unhealthy and Hectic Lifestyle

Challenges:

Stent Failure and Recall

Opportunities:

Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures

Advancement in Healthcare Technology

Huge Opportunities in Developing Countries

What are the market factors that are explained in the Medical Stents Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

