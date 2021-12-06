Laptop Battery Market Size, Demand, Top Companies, Industry Trends, Growth and Opportunity 2021-26

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Laptop Battery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global laptop battery market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2021-2026. Laptop batteries are hardware component that supply power to the laptop, enabling it to work without a power cord for several hours. They consist of lithium-ion batteries and offer a varying service life depending on the laptop model and workload. Laptop batteries generate power when ions move from the negatively charged anode to the positively charged cathode, releasing energy, which the laptops can utilize for the proper functionality of the device. These batteries are rechargeable and capable of powering the appliance for several hours.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The global laptop battery market is primarily driven by the growing demand for cross-functional devices. With the rapid digitization and rising adoption of work from home option due to the onset of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), laptops are extensively used across the corporate and education sector for real-time communications and collaborative workspaces. This has escalated the requirement of laptop batteries with high-performance capabilities. Besides this, the emergence of new laptop models has prompted manufacturers to develop batteries that can provide 24 hours of continuous operation. For instance, the HP EliteBook 6930p model offers an ultra-capacity battery. Manufacturers are also introducing smart batteries that can internally measure voltage and current. Furthermore, research and development (R&D) activities, such as the integration of nanotechnology for improving the capacity and the number of recharge cycles, are further driving the market.

Laptop Battery Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the laptop battery market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Sony Corporation

Amperex Technology Co. Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hewlett-Packard (HP) Company

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

Amstron Corporation, Battery Technology Inc.

LG Chem Ltd.

Shenzhen LikkPower Electronics Co., Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global laptop battery market on the basis of battery type, number of cells, sales, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Battery Type:

Primary Batteries

Secondary Batteries

Breakup by Number of Cells:

3

4

6

8

9

12

Breakup by Sales:

OEMs

Aftermarket

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Retail Stores

Online Stores

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

