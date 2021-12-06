Indian Food Processing Market Trends, Size, Key Players, Growth Drivers and Industry Report 2021-26

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Indian Food Processing Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the Indian food processing market reached a value of INR 30,938 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/indian-food-processing-market/requestsample

Market Trends and Drivers:

With a geographical advantage, India is currently one of the largest producers and processors of milk, wheat, rice, sugarcane, tea, and various fruits and vegetables. The growth in the food processing sector and the simultaneous development of the value chain have become significant contributors in meeting the favorable terms of agricultural trade in both the international and domestic markets. In order to promote the food processing sector, the Government of India has recently launched an investor-friendly portal, called Nivesh Bandhu. It integrates Central and State Government incentives and policies for all stakeholders operating in the food processing sector including processors, logistics operators, farmers and traders. It also includes a “Food Map” which helps investors in making decisions based on the project location. These initiatives along with the consistently growing population and rapid urbanization are driving the demand for value-added products in the country.

In the past few years, the Government of India has identified food processing as a priority sector owing to which it has introduced several initiatives and reforms, such as 100% foreign direct investment (FDI) with automatic approvals and the Mega Food Park Scheme. The automatic approvals for foreign investments and technology transfer are being offered for milk and milk products, marine and meat products, and agricultural products. Under this reform, raw materials and capital goods for absolute export-oriented units have also been exempted from import duty. In addition, the industry has been facilitated with other tax exemptions such as nil excise duty on milk and milk products.

Indian Food Processing Market 2021-2026 Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Sector:

Dairy

fruits and vegetables

meat and poultry processing

fisheries

packaged foods

beverages

On the basis of sector, dairy represents the largest sector, exhibiting a clear dominance in the market.

Market Breakup by Region:

North India

South India

East India

West India

Currently, West India is the biggest food processing market in India, holding the majority of the market share.

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in the report and the profiles of key players have also been provided.

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://bit.ly/3mq9g1Y

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: [email protected]

Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800