Japan Beer Market Size, Demand, Top Companies, Industry Trends, Growth and Opportunity 2021-26

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Japan Beer Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the Japan beer market is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. Beer refers to a carbonated alcoholic beverage that is popularly prepared by fermenting malted barley with yeast. It is widely consumed as one of the most popular beverages across the globe as it offers multiple health benefits. Its moderate consumption is generally linked with maintaining optimal blood pressure levels, strengthening muscles and minimizing the risks of developing circulatory system diseases and cardiovascular disorders.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The Japan beer market is majorly driven by the rising preference towards the consumption of alcoholic beverages among the masses. This is supported by the increasing popularity of weekend corporate parties and social and cultural gatherings. Apart from this, there has been a considerable rise in the demand for craft beer among the masses, facilitated by the inflating disposable income levels of the masses. The market is further driven by the introduction of flavored beer with low sugar and calorie content, which are gaining widespread prominence among health-conscious consumers. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the growing popularity of alcohol home delivery services and the launch of product variants brewed with natural and sustainably sourced ingredients.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the Japan beer market on the basis of product type, packaging, production, alcohol content, flavor, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Standard Lager

Premium Lager

Specialty Beer

Others

Breakup by Packaging:

Glass

PET Bottle

Metal Can

Others

Breakup by Production:

Macro-Brewery

Micro-Brewery

Others

Breakup by Alcohol Content:

High

Low

Alcohol-Free

Breakup by Flavor:

Flavored

Unflavored

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

On-Trades

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

Kanto Region

Kinki Region

Central/ Chubu Region

Kyushu-Okinawa Region

Tohoku Region

Chugoku Region

Hokkaido Region

Shikoku Region

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the Japan beer market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

