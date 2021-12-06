Self-Checkout Systems Market Trends, Size, Key Players, Growth Drivers and Industry Report 2021-26

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Self-Checkout Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global self-checkout systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during 2021-2026. Self-checkout systems are mechanical and technological solutions that aid shoppers in scanning, bagging and paying for their purchases by themselves without requiring any support from cashiers or staff. Their use minimizes the waiting time of customers while streamlining and optimizing resources in an efficient manner. They also offer enhanced operational flexibility to the users by involving the usage of barcode scanners, touch-screen panels, weighing scales and convenient cash and card payment modules.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The global self-checkout systems market is majorly driven by the rising deployment of automated processes across the retail sector. This is further supported by the shifting consumer preference towards touch-free transactions and operations due to the rapid outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across the globe. Moreover, the widespread integration of radio frequency identification (RFID) and near-field communication (NFC) systems with self-checkout machines is also creating a positive outlook for the market. Some of the other factors contributing to the market include rapid urbanization, the rising demand for a personalized shopping experience and the mandatory deployment of social distancing measures across numerous supermarkets and hypermarkets.

Self-Checkout Systems Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the self-checkout systems market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Diebold Nixdorf Inc.

IBM Corporation

ITAB Scanflow AB

NCR Corporation

Pan-Oston Co.

Toshiba TEC Corporation

Digimarc Corporation

ECR Software Corporation

PCMS Group Inc.

Fujitsu Limited (Furukawa Group)

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global self-checkout systems market on the basis of offering, model type, mounting type, end user and region.

Breakup by Offering:

Hardware

Software

Services

Breakup by Model Type:

Cash Model Type

Cashless Model Type

Breakup by Mounting Type:

Stand-Alone Mounting

Wall-Mounted and Countertop Mounting

Breakup by End User:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Department Stores

Convenience Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

