Harmonic Filter Market Size, Emerging Trends, Forecasts, and Analysis 2018-2023

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints

Market segment trend and forecast

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Key success factors

This report studies the Harmonic Filter Market and has segmented the market in few ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the ways in which the market is segmented.

Harmonic Filter Market Size, Share & Forecast by Filter Type:

Active Harmonic Filter

Passive Harmonic Filter

Harmonic Filter Market Size, Share & Forecast by Voltage Level Type:

Low-Voltage Harmonic Filter

Medium-Voltage Harmonic Filter

High-Voltage Harmonic Filter

Harmonic Filter Market Size, Share & Forecast by Phase Type:

Single-Phase Harmonic Filter

Three-Phase Harmonic Filter

Harmonic Filter Market Size, Share & Forecast by End-User Type:

Manufacturing

Metal Processing

Paper & Pulp

Data & IT Center

Oil & Gas

Others

Harmonic Filter Market Size, Share & Forecast by Region:

North America (Country Analysis: The USA, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Country Analysis: France, Germany, the UK, Russia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Country Analysis: Latin America, the Middle East, and Others)

Following are the key players in the Harmonic Filter Market:

ABB Ltd., Schneider Electric SA,

Eaton Corporation Plc,

Danfoss Group,

Schaffner Holding AG,

Siemens AG,

TDK Corporation,

AVX Corporation, Comsys AB,

TCI, LLC.

Highlights from the Report

Harmonic filter market is projected to grow at a healthy rate over the next five years to reach an estimated value of US$ 1,059.1 million in 2023.

A harmonic filter is a device that mitigates harmonics to tolerable levels. Heavy electric machines generate huge non-linear loads which create a lot of harmonics in the electrical power system. Harmonics are periodic, sinusoidal and integer multiples of the fundamental frequency (50Hz or 60Hz), current or voltage components, present in the nonsinusoidal waveform. Non-linear loads are the root cause for the generation of harmonics. Heavy industrial applications, such as arc furnaces, large variable frequency drives (VFDs), and heavy rectifiers for electrolytic refining, generate a lot of harmonics due to significant non-linear loads.

