Asia Pacific Business Travel Market Size, Demand, Top Companies, Industry Trends, Growth and Opportunity 2021-26

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Asia Pacific Business Travel Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the Asia Pacific business travel market is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. Business travel, or corporate travel, refers to a journey explicitly undertaken for work purposes. Such kind of travel endeavor serves various corporate objectives, such as business expansion, exhibitions, networking, client meetings, promoting brands, incentives, and employee training. These trips are usually managed by a business travel manager who coordinates travel logistics, books flights, negotiates with airlines and hotels for best prices, and enforces travel policies.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The Asia Pacific business travel market is majorly driven by the rise in the travel and tourism industry along with increasing adoption of advanced technologies in travel management operations. In line with this, the trend of globalizing businesses and digitizing tourism with the help of the Internet of Things (IoT) have intensified the need for business travel in the region. Moreover, the rising practice of combining work with pleasure elements that offer stress-relieving activities to improve work efficiency is propelling the market growth. However, the mass outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) presented challenges to the market growth in the Asia Pacific due to the travel ban imposed by governments of various nations to constrain the spread of the virus. The market is expected to recover the impeded growth once normalcy is regained.

Asia Pacific Business Travel Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the Asia Pacific business travel market on the basis of type, purpose type, expenditure, age group, service type, travel type, end user and region.

Breakup by Type:

Managed Business Travel

Unmanaged Business Travel

Breakup by Purpose Type:

Marketing

Internal Meetings

Trade Shows

Product Launch

Others

Breakup by Expenditure:

Travel Fare

Lodging

Dining

Others

Breakup by Age Group:

Travelers Below 40 Years

Travelers Above 40 Years

Breakup by Service Type:

Transportation

Food and Lodging

Recreational Activities

Others

Breakup by Travel Type:

Group Travel

Solo Travel

Breakup by End User:

Government

Corporate

Others

Breakup by Country:

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the Asia Pacific business travel market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

