GCC Mobile Banking Market Trends, Size, Key Players, Growth Drivers and Industry Report 2021-26

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “GCC Mobile Banking Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the GCC mobile banking market grew at a CAGR of around 14% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to continue its strong growth during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Mobile banking assists in conducting financial transactions remotely through smart devices. It also offers additional services, such as customer support, accounting information and bill payments. As compared to other modes of transactions, mobile banking is a secure and convenient payment solution. Consequently, it is gaining immense traction across the GCC region.

Market Trends and Drivers:

Increasing internet penetration, in confluence with the boosting sales of devices, represents one of the key factors stimulating the growth of the market in the GCC region. Moreover, the burgeoning banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector is resulting in the escalating demand for prompt financial transaction services. This, coupled with the introduction of instant and real-time customer assistance to promote self-service among different banking operations, is strengthening the market growth in the region. Furthermore, governing authorities are undertaking various initiatives to encourage mobile banking services. This is also aiding in tracking financial transactions and reducing the risks of money laundering across the region.

GCC Mobile Banking Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the GCC mobile banking market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank

Kuwait Finance House

Qatar Islamic Bank (Q.P.S.C.)

Bank Albilad

Al Baraka Banking Group B.S.C.

Alinma Bank

Mashreqbank PSC

Bank AlJazira

Masraf Al Rayan (Q.P.S.C)

Bank Dhofar SAOG

Al Rajhi Banking and Investment Corporation

Dubai Islamic Bank

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the GCC mobile banking market on the basis of type, service, platform, deployment, end user and country.

Breakup by Type:

Wireless Application Protocol (WAP)

Standalone Mobile Application

SMS Banking

Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD)

Others

Breakup by Service:

Transactions Customer to Customer Customer to Business

Account information

Investments

Support Services

Others

Breakup by Platform:

Android

IOS

Others

Breakup by Deployment:

On-cloud

On-premise

Breakup by End User:

Individual

Enterprise

Breakup by Country:

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Bahrain

Oman

Kuwait

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

