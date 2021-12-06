Covid-19 Impact on Bromine Market to Witness Impressive Growth During 2021-2026

Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Bromine Market is Segmented by Derivative Type (Organobromine, Clear Brine Fluids, and Hydrogen Bromide), by Application Type (Flame Retardants, Water Treatment, Mercury Emission Control, Oil & Gas Drilling, HBR Flow Batteries, Pta Synthesis, Pesticides, Plasma Etching, Pharmaceuticals, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

This report provides critical insights on the market dynamics and enables strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints

Market segment trend and forecast

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Key success factors

This report studies the Bromine Market and has segmented the market in few ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the ways in which the market is segmented.

Bromine Market Size, Share, & Forecast, by Derivative Type:

Organobromine (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Clear Brine Fluids (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Hydrogen Bromide (HBr) (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Bromine Market Size, Share, & Forecast, by Application Type:

Flame Retardants (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Water Treatment (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Mercury Emission Control (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Oil & Gas Drilling (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

HBR Flow Batteries (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Pta Synthesis (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Pesticides (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Plasma Etching (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Pharmaceuticals (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Bromine Market Size, Share, & Forecast, by Region:

North America (Country Analysis: the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany, France, the UK, Russia, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Sub-Region Analysis: Latin America, the Middle East, and Others)

Following are the key players in the Bromine Market:

Israel Chemicals Limited

Albemarle Corporation

LANXESS Corporation

Tosoh Corporation

Tata Chemicals Limited

Gulf Resources Inc.

TETRA Technologies, Inc.

Hindustan Salts Limited

Honeywell International

Perekop Bromine

Highlights from the Report

Bromine is a colourless, soluble, crystalline mineral halide salt extracted from brine pools and made commercially available. It is a naturally occurring element which is present in seas, lakes, and underground wells, dead-sea being the primary source. It is a highly volatile and corrosive chemical element, and possesses the qualities of both iodine and chlorine. At room temperature, it is a fuming red brown liquid which readily evaporates forming metals at extreme pressures.

Bromine market is likely to witness an impressive CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. The major factor driving the market is the growing demand for bromine in flame retardants, mercury emission control, water treatment, and oil & gas drilling applications.

Reasons to invest in this report –

The report comprises analytical representation of the Bromine Market size along with current trends, challenges, and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets. To understand the profitable trends and gain a stronger foothold, the report also helps the users with key information related to growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the market. The current Bromine Market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from a particular time period of 5 years to benchmark the financial competency. The user will also get a detailed info about the market trends and share of key vendors.

