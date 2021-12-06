Skid Steer Loader Market Share, Size, Demand, Key Players, Industry Growth and Forecast 2021-26

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Skid Steer Loader Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global skid steer loader market reached a value of US$ 2.3 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market value is expected to reach US$ 2.71 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.60% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

A skid steer loader is an engine-powered machine utilized for digging, collecting, lifting, and moving materials, especially sand, dirt, jackhammer cement and load trucks. It is equipped with lift arms and has a rigid frame that can be fitted with attachments and labor-saving gears for making it easier to function. As compared to a conventional loader, a skid steer loader provides improved fuel efficiency, high-load capacity, compact-size and reduced carbon footprints. Consequently, it is extensively used in the construction, agricultural, logistics, mining, and landscaping industries across the globe.

Market Trends and Drivers:

Significant growth in the construction and mining industries, coupled with the increasing adoption of skid steer loaders in road sweeping, site cleanup, material spreading and slab preparation, represents one of the primary factors strengthening the market growth. Moreover, as skid steer loaders are integrated with agriculture-based equipment, including bale handlers, manure scrapers, livestock feed pushers, rotary cultivators, seeders, and mowers, their application is increasing in the agriculture sector around the world. Furthermore, numerous technological advancements, such as loaders with grapples, hydraulic brakes, pallet fork attachments and angle brooms, are positively influencing the skid steer loader market growth. Other factors, such as the increasing investments in the development of advanced infrastructure projects and smart cities, are supporting the market.

Skid Steer Loader Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the skid steer loader market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

The Volvo Group

Deere & Company

Caterpillar Inc.

Kubota Corporation

Wacker Neuson SE

JCB Inc. (JCB Service)

CNH Industrial N.V.

Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd.

Komatsu Ltd.

Yanmar Power Technology Co. Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global skid steer loader market on the basis of operating capacity, power train, end use and region.

Breakup by Operating Capacity:

Up To 1,250 Lbs

1,251- 2,000 Lbs

2,001-3,000 Lbs

3,001-4,000 Lbs

More Than 4,000 Lbs

Breakup by Power Train:

Electric

Conventional

Breakup by End Use:

Construction

Mining

Logistics

Landscaping and Ground Maintenance

Agriculture

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

