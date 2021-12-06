5G Infrastructure Market Trends, Size, Key Players, Growth Drivers and Industry Report 2021-26

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “5G Infrastructure Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global 5G infrastructure market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 45% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

5G (fifth generation) infrastructure is a network of macro and small cell base stations that integrates telecom, computer, and storage resources into a unified system. The infrastructure relies on network functions virtualization (NFV), software-defined networking (SDN), mobile edge computing (MEC), and fog computing (FC) technologies to boost agility, scalability, and attain ultra-low latency. It also supports throughput, high mobility, connection density, and multi-gigabit per second (Gbps) peak data speed. Currently, telecom operators are utilizing a non-standalone (NSA) approach to deploy 5G infrastructure.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The enhanced massive machine type communication (MTC), mobile broadband (MBB), and ultra-reliable and low latency communication (URLLC) provided by the network, and the increasing demand for high-speed data and superior network reliability, impels the 5G infrastructure market growth. Additionally, rising industrial automation further enhances the need for 5G infrastructure. Moreover, these networks are gaining traction in the healthcare industry to monitor medical procedures remotely and provide critical care treatment. The widespread utilization of semi-autonomous vehicles, internet of things (IoT) devices, and augmented reality (AR), and the advent of driverless automobiles and smart electronic devices are other growth-inducing factors. Furthermore, the development of smart cities, precision farming, digitized logistics, and instant cloud computing are also expected to bolster the global market growth.

5G Infrastructure Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the 5G infrastructure market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Cisco Systems Inc.

ZTE Corporation

NEC Corporation

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Oracle Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

AT&T Inc.

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited

Nokia Oyj

Airspan Networks Inc.

Mavenir Systems Inc. (Comverse Technology)

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global 5G infrastructure market on the basis of communication infrastructure, network technology, network architecture, frequency, end user and region.

Breakup by Communication Infrastructure:

Small Cell

Macro Cell

Radio Access Network (RAN)

Others

Breakup by Network Technology:

Software-Defined Networking

Network Function Virtualization

Others

Breakup by Network Architecture:

Standalone

Non-Standalone

Breakup by Frequency:

Sub-6 Ghz

Above 6 Ghz

Breakup by End User:

Automotive

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare

Home User

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

