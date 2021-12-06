Conformal Coating Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2026

Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Conformal Coating Market is Segmented by Type (Acrylic, Silicone, Epoxy, Urethane, Parylene, and Others), by End-Use Industry Type (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial, Telecommunication, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

This report provides critical insights on the market dynamics and enables strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints

Market segment trend and forecast

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Key success factors

This report studies the Conformal Coating Market and has segmented the market in few ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the ways in which the market is segmented.

Conformal Coating Market Size, Share, & Forecast, by Type:

Acrylic (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Silicone (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Epoxy (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Urethane (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Parylene (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Conformal Coating Market Size, Share, & Forecast, by End-Use Industry Type:

Consumer Electronics (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Automotive (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Aerospace & Defense (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Industrial (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Telecommunication (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Conformal Coating Market Size, Share, & Forecast, by Region:

North America (Country Analysis: the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany, France, the UK, Russia, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Sub-Region Analysis: Latin America, the Middle East, and Others)

Following are the key players in the Conformal Coating Market:

Henkel AG & Company

KGaA

Illinois Tool Work

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

The Dow Chemical Company

H.B. Fuller Company

Chase Corporation

Electrolube Limited

Dymax Corporation

MG Chemical

Specialty Coating System

Highlights from the Report

Conformal coating is type of protective coating which is applied to PCBs and other electronic components to protect them from harsh operating environments such as dust, solvents, moisture, humidity, and high temperature. It usually has a thickness of 25-75µm. Conformal coatings can be categorized on the basis of type into acrylic, silicone, epoxy, urethane, parylene, and others. They are widely used in industries such as consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace & defense, industrial, telecommunications, and others.

Conformal Coating market is likely to witness a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The prime factor that is driving the conformal coating market is its growing demand from the global PCB industry.

Reasons to invest in this report –

The report comprises analytical representation of the Conformal Coating Market size along with current trends, challenges, and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets. To understand the profitable trends and gain a stronger foothold, the report also helps the users with key information related to growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the market. The current Conformal Coating Market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from a particular time period of 5 years to benchmark the financial competency. The user will also get a detailed info about the market trends and share of key vendors.

