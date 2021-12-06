HVAC Insulation Market Share, Size, Demand, Key Players, Industry Growth and Forecast 2021-26

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “HVAC Insulation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global HVAC insulation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) insulation protects a building against extreme temperature fluctuations and offers a comfortable and healthy environment for inhabitants. It also reduces the internal thermal load, preventing the risk of overheating and icing of water vapor and condensation on cold surfaces. As a result, it finds applications in airports, schools, hospitals, and residential and commercial buildings.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The expanding construction industry is inducing the growth of the HVAC insulation market. The system is non-combustible, saves overall operating and maintenance costs, and provides low thermal conductivity; consequently, it is widely deployed at public places like hotels, malls, and airports. Moreover, the implementation of stringent regulations by several government bodies across countries to spread awareness for minimizing energy consumption and environmental impacts of buildings is also bolstering the market growth. Furthermore, extensive product adoption in the automotive industry to reduce heat accumulation and improve fuel economy and passenger comfort fosters the product sales. Additionally, the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has escalated its application in healthcare facilities to maintain a sterilized environment and control temperature and humidity levels. Besides this, the increasing demand for energy-efficient data centers is further expected to drive the market growth.

HVAC Insulation Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the HVAC insulation market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Kingspan Group Plc

Owens Corning

Kuwait Insulating Material Manufacturing Co.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

Johns Manville Corporation (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.)

Rockwool International A/S

Glassrock Insulation Co. S.A.E.

Arabian Fiberglass Insulation Company Ltd.

PPG Industries Inc.

Knauf Insulation Inc.

Fletcher Insulation Pty Limited

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the HVAC insulation market on the basis of material type, product type, application and region.

Breakup by Material Type:

Glass Wool

Stone Wool

Phenolic Foam

Elastomeric Foam

Others

Breakup by Product Type:

Ducts

Pipes

Others

Breakup by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

