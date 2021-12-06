Gas Compressors Market Trends, Size, Key Players, Growth Drivers and Industry Report 2021-26

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Gas Compressors Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global gas compressors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2021-2026. Gas compressors are mechanical devices used to increase the static pressure of a gas by decreasing the volume. Two commonly used gas compressors are positive displacement and dynamic gas compressors. Positive displacement compressors comprise rotary and reciprocating variants that compress the gas by confining it in a closed space and increasing the pressure. Whereas the dynamic compressor employs a centrifugal and axial compressor that compresses the gas through the mechanical impellers or rotating vanes. These compressors are used for gases, such as ethylene, fluorine, argon, etc. As a result, they find numerous applications in manufacturing, construction, oil & gas, chemicals and petrochemicals, and power generation.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The significantly growing oil and gas industry is propelling the gas compressors market. Additionally, the widespread adoption of the compressors for processing and transporting renewable energy resources over long distances also augment the product demand. Moreover, rising utilization in hospitals during surgical procedures and in air filtration duct systems to maintain air quality and prevent contamination further drives the global gas compressors market growth. The demand is also catalyzed by the advent of energy-efficient portable compressors for industrial automation and innovative product variants with enhanced performance capabilities, improved storage tanks, requiring minimal maintenance and fuel consumption.

Gas Compressors Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the gas compressors market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Atlas Copco AB

Siemens AG.

Hitachi Ltd.

Bauer Compressors Inc.

Kobelco

Burckhardt Compression Holding AG

Gardner Denver Inc.

Ariel Corporation

Exterran Corporation

General Electric Company

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global gas compressors market on the basis of compressor type, end use industry and region.

Breakup by Compressor Type:

Positive Displacement Compressor

Dynamic Compressor

Breakup by End Use Industry:

General Manufacturing

Construction

Oil and Gas

Mining

Chemicals and Petrochemicals

Power Generation

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

