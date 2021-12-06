Oxo Alcohols Market Is Likely to Experience a Strong Growth During 2021-2026

Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Oxo Alcohols Market by Product Type (Iso-Butanol, N-Butanol, 2-Ethylhexanol, and Others), by Application Type (Plasticizers, Acrylate, Acetate, Glycol Ether, Solvents, Adhesives, Lube Oil Additive, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

This report provides critical insights on the market dynamics and enables strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints

Market segment trend and forecast

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Key success factors

This report studies the Oxo Alcohols Market and has segmented the market in few ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the ways in which the market is segmented.

Oxo Alcohols Market Size, Share, & Forecast, by Product Type:

Iso-Butanol (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

N-Butanol (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

2-Ethylhexanol (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Oxo Alcohols Market Size, Share, & Forecast, by Application Type:

Plasticizers (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Acrylate (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Acetate (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Glycol Ether (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Solvents (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Adhesives (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Lube Oil Additive (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Oxo Alcohols Market Size, Share, & Forecast, by Region:

North America (Country Analysis: the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany, France, the UK, Russia, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Sub-Region Analysis: Latin America, the Middle East, and Others)

Following are the key players in the Oxo Alcohols Market:

BASF Petronas

Bax Chemicals

Eastman Chemical Company

Elekeiroz

Evonik Industries

Exxon Mobil Corporation

LG Chem Ltd.

OXEA GmbH

Sasol Ltd.

The Dow Chemical Company.

Highlights from the Report

Oxo alcohols are prepared by adding carbon monoxide and hydrogen to an olefin for obtaining an aldehyde by using the hydroformylation reaction and after that, hydrogenating the aldehyde in order to obtain the alcohol which can be used in manufacturing a wide range of products including oil surface coatings, polymers, plasticizers, solvents, etc.

Oxo Alcohols Market is likely to witness an impressive CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Growing plasticizer demand in the automotive, consumer goods, construction and packaging industries is one of the major factors fueling the market growth over the forecast period.

Click Here and Run Through the TOC of the Report: https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/1863/oxo-alcohols-market.html#form

Reasons to invest in this report –

The report comprises analytical representation of the Oxo Alcohols Market size along with current trends, challenges, and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets. To understand the profitable trends and gain a stronger foothold, the report also helps the users with key information related to growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the market. The current Oxo Alcohols Market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from a particular time period of 5 years to benchmark the financial competency. The user will also get a detailed info about the market trends and share of key vendors.

About Stratview Research-

Stratview Research is a global market intelligence firm having a strong experienced team of industry veterans and research analysts. Stratview Research has been serving multiple clients across a wide array of industries. The services cover a broad spectrum of industries including but not limited to Energy Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Automotive, and Aerospace. At Stratview, we believe in building long term relations with our clients.

Connect with the team –

Call @: +1-313-307-4176

Mail @: [email protected]