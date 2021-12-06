Project Report on Cassava Starch Manufacturing Plant 2021: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials, Plant Setup, Business Plan, Industry Analysis, Machinery Requirements, 2026 – Syndicated Analytics

Syndicated Analytics latest report titled “Cassava Starch Manufacturing Plant Project Report: Industry Trends, Manufacturing Process, Plant Setup, Machinery, Raw Materials, Investment Opportunities, Cost and Revenue 2021-2026” covers all the aspects including industry performance, key success and risk factors, manufacturing requirements, project costs and economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. required for setting up an cassava starch manufacturing plant. The study, which is based both on desk research and multiple waves of qualitative primary research, is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are planning to foray into the cassava starch industry in any manner.

Cassava starch, or tapioca, refers to the starch obtained from cassava roots by washing and pulping. It acts as a rich source of iron, manganese, carbohydrates, folate, calcium, etc.

Cassava starch is cost-effective and contains a higher concentration of starch as compared to its conventional alternatives. It also offers several advantages, such as neutral taste, enhanced thickening characteristics, a high level of purity, etc., with excellent freeze-thaw stability, paste clarity, and paste viscosity.

As a result, it finds wide applications across diverse industries, including fuel, paper, textile, food and beverages, etc.

The expanding food processing sector and the increasing consumption of ready-to-eat and convenient food items represent some of the key factors driving the cassava starch market.

Additionally, the growing non-food applications of cassava starch for manufacturing adhesives, pharmaceuticals, papers, etc., are propelling the product demand.

Furthermore, the rising prevalence of diabetes due to unhealthy dietary patterns and sedentary lifestyles of the consumers is further catalyzing the use of cassava starch in artificial sweeteners. This, in turn, is anticipated to bolster the global market for cassava starch over the forecasted period.

The project report on cassava starch covers the following aspects:

Market Snapshot (Market Performance, Segments, Regional Insights, Covid-19 Impact and outlook)

Manufacturing Process:

Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

Project Economics

Regulatory Procedures and Approval

Key Success and Risk Factors

