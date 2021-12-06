Epoxy Adhesives Market offers good growth opportunities post COVID-19

The Epoxy Adhesives Market report from Stratview Research is an in-depth study of the market dynamics across the globe. According to the report, the market is segmented by Type (One-Component Epoxy Adhesives, Two-Component Epoxy Adhesives, and Other Epoxy Adhesives), by End-Use Industry Type (Building & Construction, Transportation, Wind Energy, Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Marine, and Other End-Use Industries), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Epoxy Adhesives Market Insights

Epoxy adhesives are copolymers which are formed by the process of mixing a resin and a hardener together. Epoxy adhesives offer excellent features such as high strength, capacity to adhere to a wide variety of materials, and chemical and environmental resistivity, due to which they are the most widely used structural adhesives. These adhesives are available in different forms such as one-component, heat curing and two-component, and room temperature curing systems.

Epoxy Adhesives Market is likely to witness an impressive CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. The usage of composites, plastics, and other metals having higher strength is growing in the construction industry which is driving the growth of the epoxy adhesives market globally. Further, properties such as strong bonding, excellent mechanical & electrical insulating features, and heat & chemical resistance, are the major factors for epoxy adhesives being broadly used in the construction industry.

Click here to receive a free sample report.

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/964/epoxy-adhesives-market.html#form

Segment Analysis

The report provides detailed insights about the segment and attractive opportunities in each segment. Market segmentation helps businesses learn about the target customers, minimize risk by figuring out which products are the most likely to earn profit, and find the best ways to promote and deliver those products to the market.

This report is segmented specifically by the following –

Based on the type, the market is segmented as one-component epoxy adhesives, two-component epoxy adhesives, and other epoxy adhesives. One-component epoxy adhesives are estimated to witness the highest growth in the market during the forecast period. The solvent free and user-friendly features, and the quick curing time of one-component adhesives, makes them more effective and they are easier to control as compared to two-component epoxy adhesives.

Based on the end-use industry type, the epoxy adhesives market is segmented as building & construction, transportation, wind energy, electrical & electronics, automotive, marine, and other end-use industries. Wind energy is estimated to be the fastest-growing end-use industry of the market during the forecast period. There is an ongoing development process for making the blade lighter and taller. The continuous development in the blades structure and other turbine components is driving the growth of wind energy. Epoxy adhesives are dominantly used in manufacturing turbine blades and are the most effective solution for the adhesion of blade parts. The growing usage of renewable energy and installation of windmills in different areas is also fueling the growth of the epoxy adhesives market.

In terms of regions, Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing epoxy adhesives market during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by the growth of various end-use industries, such as building & construction, transportation, wind energy, electrical & electronics, automotive, marine, and others, out of which, building & construction is majorly contributing to the rising demand for epoxy adhesives in the Asia-Pacific region. The investments in the infrastructure development for government and private-sectors is growing, which in turn, will give rise to the improvement of the building & construction industry in countries, such as India and China, driving the demand for epoxy adhesives in the region during the forecast period. North America and Europe are also expected to offer substantial growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Go Through the Full Scope of the Report:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/964/epoxy-adhesives-market.html

Research Methodology

The Epoxy Adhesives Market report is the outcome of thorough analysis of the factors impacting the market size and forecast. Several articles, whitepapers, annual reports, and millions of data are analysed to derive meaningful insights related to the market. Exploratory and in-depth primary interviews are conducted with the industry veterans to gain vital insights that are critical for market analysis and forecasting.

Key Players

According to the report, below given is a list of key players active in the Epoxy Adhesives Market –

Ashland Inc.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

H.B. Fuller

Henkel AG & Company

KGaA

Huntsman Corporation

Illinois Tool Works Incorporation

LORD Corporation

RPM International Inc.

Sika AG

The 3M Company

About Stratview Research

Stratview Research is a global market intelligence firm providing wide range of services including syndicated market reports, custom research, and sourcing intelligence across industries. With this report, Stratview research also offers custom research services across the sectors. In case of any custom research requirement related to market assessment, competitive benchmarking, sourcing and procurement, target screening, and others, please send your inquiry to [email protected] or connect with our experts at – +1-313-307-4176