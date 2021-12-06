Dicyclopentadiene Market is Expected to Register a Considerable Growth by 2025

The Dicyclopentadiene Market report from Stratview Research is an in-depth study of the market dynamics across the globe. According to the report, the market is segmented by Application Type (Unsaturated Polyester Resin, Hydrocarbon Resin, EPDM Elastomers, Cyclic Olefin Copolymer & Cyclic Olefin Polymer, Poly-DCPD, and Others), by End Use Industry (Building & Construction, Automotive, Marine, Electrical & Electronics, and Others), by Region (NA, Europe, APAC, ROW).

Dicyclopentadiene Market Insights

Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) is the dimer of cyclopentadiene produced through the Diels Alder Reaction. It is a colorless, flammable liquid or solid with camphor like odor. DCPD products are used in a wide variety of resins, such as unsaturated polyester resin, epoxy resin, hydrocarbon resin and phenolic resin. Apart from resins, DCPD is also used to produce paints, varnishes, insecticides, elastomers, flame retardants for plastics, and hot melt adhesives.

DCPD is principally available in three grades: Resin grade, UPR grade, and High purity grade. Resin grade is mainly used to produce cyclo aliphatic and C5/C9 whereas UPR grade is used to produce unsaturated polyester resins; and high purity grade is mainly used to produce antioxidants, flavors & fragrances, and cyclic olefin co-polymers. Resin grade and high purity grades can also be used to produce unsaturated polyester resins.

The global dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) is considered as a mature market and is likely to grow at >4% CAGR during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. Growing end use industries, mainly building & construction, electrical & electronics and automotive, and as a result rising demand of unsaturated polyester resins are likely to propel the global DCPD market in the next five years.

Click here to receive a free sample report.

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/167/dicyclopentadiene-market.html#form

Segment Analysis

The report provides detailed insights about the segment and attractive opportunities in each segment. Market segmentation helps businesses learn about the target customers, minimize risk by figuring out which products are the most likely to earn profit, and find the best ways to promote and deliver those products to the market.

This report is segmented specifically by the following –

By Application Type

Unsaturated polyester resins are expected to remain the growth engine of the global DCPD market during the forecast period. It is a material of choice in a wide array of industries, such as building & construction, automotive, marine, and electrical & electronics. It is a low cost option and excels in the price vs performance requirement of most of the composite applications. Hydrocarbon resin is likely to remain the second largest application of the global DCPD market in the next five years, driven by increasing usage in adhesives, coatings, printing inks, and rubber goods.

By End-Use Industry Type

Building & Construction segment is expected to remain the largest end user of DCPD during the forecast period. Increasing residential activities in the Asia-pacific and the middle east regions and rebounding housing starts in the USA are some of the major drivers of the market. Automotive segment is expected to experience the fastest growth for the same period, driven by the lightweight requirement caused by stringent government regulations to increase fuel efficiency and reduce the carbon emissions. Automakers are incorporating lightweight materials including polyester resins based parts to achieve the set targets.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific region is expected to remain the largest DCPD market during the forecast period. The region is also likely to exhibit the fastest growth rate over the next five years, driven by increasing use of DCPD in end user industries; mainly automotive, building & construction, and electrical & electronics. Rise in demand of lightweight in the automotive industry, increase in polyester resin usage in the electrical and electronic components such as meter box and distribution box, and higher use of polyester resin in key building & construction applications such as bathtub and swimming pool are driving the Asia-Pacific region. The penetration rate of DCPD in Japan is already high due to increasing use of polyester resins in major markets whereas the penetration rate in China and India are still low and growing with a good pace. Both countries will continue to propel the demand of DCPD in coming years.

Go Through the Full Scope of the Report:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/167/dicyclopentadiene-market.html

Research Methodology

The Dicyclopentadiene Market report is the outcome of thorough analysis of the factors impacting the market size and forecast. Several articles, whitepapers, annual reports, and millions of data are analysed to derive meaningful insights related to the market. Exploratory and in-depth primary interviews are conducted with the industry veterans to gain vital insights that are critical for market analysis and forecasting.

Key Players

According to the report, below given is a list of key players active in the Dicyclopentadiene Market –

Braskem SA

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

Fushun Yikesi New Material Co. Ltd

Lyondell Basell

Maruzen Petrochemical

Shanghai Petrochemical

Shell Chemicals

The Dow Chemical Company

Zibo Luhua Hongjin New Material Co. Ltd.

About Stratview Research

Stratview Research is a global market intelligence firm providing wide range of services including syndicated market reports, custom research, and sourcing intelligence across industries. With this report, Stratview research also offers custom research services across the sectors. In case of any custom research requirement related to market assessment, competitive benchmarking, sourcing and procurement, target screening, and others, please send your inquiry to [email protected] or connect with our experts at – +1-313-307-4176