Cyanate ester Resins Market is Anticipated to Grow at an Impressive CAGR During 2018-2023

The Cyanate ester Resin Market report from Stratview Research is an in-depth study of the market dynamics across the globe. According to the report, the market is segmented by End-Use Industry Type (Aerospace & Defense, Electrical & Electronics, and Others), by Application Type (Composites, Adhesives), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Cyanate ester Resin Market Insights

The global cyanate ester resins market is projected to grow at an impressive rate of 6.3% during the forecast period. Cyanate ester resin currently accounts for a minuscule share of the total composite resins market but is likely to witness a higher CAGR (6.3% vs 4.7%) over the next five years. Cyanate ester resins offer excellent strength and toughness, better electrical properties, high-temperature resistance, and lower moisture absorption. Their high-temperature-resistant properties are similar to BMI and polyimide resins when they are formulated correctly. They find use for a host of applications including antennae, radomes, wings, microelectronics and microwave products in the aerospace & defense and electrical & electronics industries. All these factors are proliferating the demand for cyanate ester resins in the global market.

Segment Analysis

The report provides detailed insights about the segment and attractive opportunities in each segment. Market segmentation helps businesses learn about the target customers, minimize risk by figuring out which products are the most likely to earn profit, and find the best ways to promote and deliver those products to the market.

This report is segmented specifically by the following –

Based on the end-use industry type, the cyanate ester resins market is segmented into Aerospace & Defense, Electrical & Electronics, and Others. Aerospace & Defense is expected to remain the largest consumer of cyanate ester resins during the forecast period. The industry is also likely to witness the highest growth during the same period. Cyanate ester resin is gaining grounds in manufacturing composite parts for aircraft and spacecraft, owing to its high-temperature resistance property. Spacecraft and missiles are the major users of cyanate esters in the aerospace & defense industry. The resin type is also finding usage in wings of military aircraft.

Based on the application type, the cyanate ester resins market is segmented into Composites, Adhesives, and Others. Composites accounted for the largest share of the global cyanate ester resin market in 2017 and will continue to surge ahead during the forecast period. Composites have been successful in marking their presence in most of the end-use industries in almost all types of applications including high-temperature-resistant applications. Various resins, such as cyanate esters, BMI, and polyimides, have been gaining market traction in high-temperature composite applications. Cyanate esters are increasingly used for the fabrication of structural applications of spacecraft and missiles.

Based on regions, North America is expected to remain the largest market for cyanate ester resins during the forecast period. The region is the world’s manufacturing capital of aerospace & defense industry with the presence of many large-to small-sized OEMs, tier players, cyanate ester resin suppliers, distributors, and raw material suppliers. The USA not only leads the cyanate ester resin market in North America, but also globally.

Asia-Pacific is a relatively small market but is estimated to be the fastest-growing one during the same period, primarily driven by China and Japan. Upcoming aircraft programs, such as COMAC C919 and Mitsubishi MRJ, increasing presence of major aircraft OEMs, such as Boeing and Airbus, and increasing demand for military aircraft are some of the factors driving the demand for composites including cyanate ester resins. The region is the manufacturing capital of electrical & electronics industry, owing to low-cost labor, excellent infrastructure, developed supply chain, and availability of low-cost materials. All these factors are contributing towards a significant growth of the cyanate ester resins’ demand in the region.

Research Methodology

The Cyanate ester Resin Market report is the outcome of thorough analysis of the factors impacting the market size and forecast. Several articles, whitepapers, annual reports, and millions of data are analysed to derive meaningful insights related to the market. Exploratory and in-depth primary interviews are conducted with the industry veterans to gain vital insights that are critical for market analysis and forecasting.

Key Players

According to the report, below given is a list of key players active in the Cyanate ester Resin Market –

Lonza Group,

Huntsman Corporation,

Henkel AG & Company,

Cytec Solvay Group,

Hexcel Corporation,

TenCate Advanced Composites

