Copper Clad Laminates Market Intelligence Report Offers Insights on Growth Prospects 2021-2026

The Copper Clad Laminates Market report from Stratview Research is an in-depth study of the market dynamics across the globe. According to the report, the market is segmented by Product Type (Rigid, Flexible), by Reinforcement Material Type (Glass Fiber, Paper Base, and Compound Materials), by Resin Type (Epoxy, Phenolic, and Polyimide), by Application Type (Computers, Communication Systems, Consumer Appliances, Vehicle Electronics, Healthcare Devices, and Defense Technology), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Copper Clad Laminates Market Insights

Copper clad laminate is a kind of material that soaks in resin with the electronic glass fiber or other reinforcing materials to make with copper clad on either one side or both sides. They come under different products with uses of different resins which are used in various industries.

Copper Clad Laminates Market is likely to witness an impressive CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. The prime factor contributing to the robust demand for the copper clad laminates market is mainly its use in the hardware industry. It is also used in various electronic products such as radio, TV, mobile, and PC. The market is expected to register ample growth opportunities in emerging and developing economies such as China, Japan, South Korea and India of APAC, whereas North America and Row will witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Segment Analysis

The report provides detailed insights about the segment and attractive opportunities in each segment. Market segmentation helps businesses learn about the target customers, minimize risk by figuring out which products are the most likely to earn profit, and find the best ways to promote and deliver those products to the market.

This report is segmented specifically by the following –

Based on the products type, the market is segmented as rigid and flexible copper clad laminates. The rigid copper clad laminates segment held the larger share of the market in 2019, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. The wide use of rigid copper laminate in computers, communication system and consumer appliances is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Based on the material type, the copper clad laminates market is segmented as epoxy, phenolic, polyamide and other resins (phenol, polyester, etc.). The epoxy resin segment held the larger share of the market in 2019, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributed to the extensive use of epoxy resin, owing to its good electrical, mechanical and bonding properties.

In terms of regions, Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the largest as well as the fastest-growing market for copper clad laminates during the forecast period, with developing economies such as China, Japan, South Korea and India being the major ones with lucrative growth opportunities. The growth of the market is driven by the growth of various end-use industries, such as consumer electronics and automotive, which is generating robust demand for laminates and the presence of a large number of copper clad laminate manufacturers in the Asia-Pacific region, followed by North America which illustrates a significant growth in its CAGR during the over the coming years.

Research Methodology

The Copper Clad Laminates Market report is the outcome of thorough analysis of the factors impacting the market size and forecast. Several articles, whitepapers, annual reports, and millions of data are analysed to derive meaningful insights related to the market. Exploratory and in-depth primary interviews are conducted with the industry veterans to gain vital insights that are critical for market analysis and forecasting.

Key Players

According to the report, below given is a list of key players active in the Copper Clad Laminates Market –

Taiwan Union Technology Corporation

Guangdong Chaohua Technology Co., Ltd.

Doosan Corporation

Grace Electron

NAN YA Plastics Industrial Co., Ltd

Isola Group

Panasonic Corporation

ITEQ Corporation

Sytech technology Co., Ltd.

Cipel Italia.

