Composite Repairs Market Growth Offers Room to Grow to Existing & Emerging Players

The Composite Repairs Market report from Stratview Research is an in-depth study of the market dynamics across the globe. According to the report, the market is segmented by Part Type (Structural, Semi-Structural, and Non-Structural), by Manufacturing Process Type (Hand Lay-up, Vacuum Infusion, Prepreg Lay-up, and Others), by End-Use Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Wind Energy, Transportation, Building & Construction, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Composite Repairs Market Insights

The global composite repairs market is projected to witness an impressive CAGR of >7% over the next five years, driven by increasing production of composites rich commercial and regional aircraft, such as B787 and A350XWB; increasing maintenance, repair, & overhaul (MRO) services; increasing focus on the infrastructure projects, especially in developing countries; an advancement in materials and repair automation; development of new composite applications in different industries; and rising stringent quality, environmental and safety norms.

Segment Analysis

The report provides detailed insights about the segment and attractive opportunities in each segment. Market segmentation helps businesses learn about the target customers, minimize risk by figuring out which products are the most likely to earn profit, and find the best ways to promote and deliver those products to the market.

This report is segmented specifically by the following –

By Part Type

Global composite repairs market is segmented based on part type as structural, semi-structural, and non-structural components. Composite repairs for structural components is estimated to remain the largest part type during the forecast period. This segment is also projected to witness the highest growth in the same period, driven by increasing use of advanced composites in structural applications in the aerospace & defense and automotive industries.

By Manufacturing Process Type

Global composite repairs market is further segmented based on manufacturing process type as hand lay-up, vacuum infusion, prepreg lay-up, and others. Prepreg lay-up process is widely preferred for composite part repairs in most of the industries, such as aerospace & defense, automotive, and building & construction. The process type is projected to remain the fastest growing process during the forecast period. Increasing penetration of composites in different industries is driving the demand for improved manufacturing process for both part fabrication and repairs.

By End-User Type Type

Global composite repairs market is segmented based on end-use industry as aerospace & defense, wind energy, transportation, building & construction, and others. Aerospace & defense is estimated to be the fastest growing end-use segment in the composite repairs market during the forecast period. Increasing penetration of composites in next generation aircraft, such as B787 and A350XWB, is creating a substantial demand for composite repairs. Various standards have been set regarding composite repairs by Commercial Aircraft Composite Repair Committee (CACRC), USA, to ensure quality and safety by the airlines. Wind energy, transportation, marine, and building & construction are also expected to register a healthy growth in the composite repairs market over the next five years.

Regional Insights

North America is projected to remain the largest market for composite repairs during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. The region is the largest composites market worldwide with the presence of several large to small composites part fabricators for almost all major end-use industries, such as aerospace & defense, automotive, and marine. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing composite repairs market, propelled by increasing wind energy installations, upcoming indigenous commercial and regional aircraft, such as COMAC C919, ARJ21, and Mitsubishi MRJ, high automobile production, and growing building & construction market. China and India are likely to remain the growth engines of the composites market in the Asia-Pacific region and so is the composite repairs market.

Research Methodology

The Composite Repairs Market report is the outcome of thorough analysis of the factors impacting the market size and forecast. Several articles, whitepapers, annual reports, and millions of data are analysed to derive meaningful insights related to the market. Exploratory and in-depth primary interviews are conducted with the industry veterans to gain vital insights that are critical for market analysis and forecasting.

Key Players

According to the report, below given is a list of key players active in the Composite Repairs Market –

Lufthansa Technik AG;

Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance;

Guangzhou Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Co.;

GA Telesis Composite Repair Group, LLC;

Furmanite; EDF Renewable Energy;

Broadwind Energy

