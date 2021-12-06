Cephalosporin Market Analysis, Emerging Trends, Forecast and COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The Cephalosporin Market report from Stratview Research is an in-depth study of the market dynamics across the globe. According to the report, the market is segmented by Generation (First-Generation, Second-Generation, Third-Generation, Fourth-Generation, Fifth-Generation), By End-Use (Respiratory Tract Infection, Skin Infection, Ear Infection, Sexually Transmitted Infection, Urinary Tract Infection, Others), By Type (Branded, Generic), By Route of Administration (Intravenous, Oral), and Region – COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Forecast to 2026.

Cephalosporin Market Insights

Cephalosporin is a bactericidal and β-lactam antibiotic mainly derived from the fungus Acremonium that is used to treat bactericidal infections such as skin infections, pneumonia, tonsillitis, strep throat, gonorrhoea, staph infections, and bronchitis among others. It inhibits enzymes in the cell wall of the susceptible bacteria and disrupts the cell synthesis. Cephalosporin is majorly designated for prophylaxis as well as for the treatment of infections caused by bacteria

The Global Cephalosporin Market is projected to grow from USD 13.89 billion in 2020 to USD 16.35 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of over 2.8% during the forecast period.

Segment Analysis

The report provides detailed insights about the segment and attractive opportunities in each segment. Market segmentation helps businesses learn about the target customers, minimize risk by figuring out which products are the most likely to earn profit, and find the best ways to promote and deliver those products to the market.

This report is segmented specifically by the following –

By type, the cephalosporin market has been segmented into branded and generic.

Under these, the generic segment held a considerable market share in 2020 and is likely to register the fastest CAGR during the review period.

This is mainly attributed to the easy availability of drugs at a lower cost when compared to branded drugs.

Also, the pharmacological effects of generic drugs are almost the same as those of their brand-name equivalents.

By region, the Asia Pacific market witnessed the highest market share in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a substantial CAGR during the assessment period.

This is mainly ascribed to the rise in consumption of cephalosporin, upsurge in demand for over-the-counter drugs, easier availability, and increasing bacterial infections in the Asia Pacific.

Moreover, growing healthcare expenditure and improving standards of living with large population growth further boosts the regional growth.

Research Methodology

The Cephalosporin Market report is the outcome of thorough analysis of the factors impacting the market size and forecast. Several articles, whitepapers, annual reports, and millions of data are analysed to derive meaningful insights related to the market. Exploratory and in-depth primary interviews are conducted with the industry veterans to gain vital insights that are critical for market analysis and forecasting.

Key Players

According to the report, below given is a list of key players active in the Cephalosporin Market –

Aristo Pharmaceuticals Ltd (India),

Baxter International (The U.S.),

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland),

GlaxoSmithKline PLC (UK),

Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. (India),

Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd (India),

Mankind Pharma (India),

Merck & Co. Inc. (The U.S.),

Pfizer Inc. (The U.S.), and

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel).

