Cast Acrylic Sheet Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2026

The Cast Acrylic Sheet Market report from Stratview Research is an in-depth study of the market dynamics across the globe. According to the report, the market is segmented by Process Type (Cell, Continuous), by Application Type (Architecture & Interior Design, Sanitary Ware, Signage & Display, Transportation, Medical, Food & Catering, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Cast Acrylic Sheet Market Insights

Acrylic cast sheets are a form of polymethyl methacrylate in which monomer such as, methyl methacrylate is added with initiators and other additives, which then casted into sheets by using static pressure. The sheets can be colored or opaque and are numerously coated for enhancing finishing and solar reflectivity. They have a wide range of applications which include signage, large-screen LCDs, interactive screens, display cases, skylights, furniture, aquariums, mirrors, office stationery, shelf panels, partitions, solar panels, and transportation.

Cast Acrylic Sheet Market is likely to witness an impressive CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. The major factor driving the market for cast acrylic sheet is its demand in various end-use industries, owing to its scratch resistant, environment-friendly, and lightweight properties. In addition, the sheet is also safer than glass as it does not shatter, and unlike glass shards, broken cast acrylic sheet pieces are not sharp.

Segment Analysis

The report provides detailed insights about the segment and attractive opportunities in each segment. Market segmentation helps businesses learn about the target customers, minimize risk by figuring out which products are the most likely to earn profit, and find the best ways to promote and deliver those products to the market.

This report is segmented specifically by the following –

Based on the process type, the market is segmented as cell and continuous cast acrylic sheet. Cell cast acrylic sheet type is likely to be the larger and faster-growing process type during the forecast period. This process type is easier to use, is low labor-intensive, produces better-saturated color, and requires low set-up cost. It is cleaner to cut, drill, and rout owing to its high molecular weight. All these factors are likely to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Based on the application type, the market is segmented as architecture & interior design, sanitary ware, signage & display, transportation, medical, food & catering, and others. The signage & display application type segment is estimated to be the largest as well as fastest-growing segment, owing to its availability in different colors and strength, during the forecast period. In addition, increasing need for lightweight material in automotive industry, modernization of railway stations, bus stands and airports are the major factors which are likely to drive the demand for cast acrylic sheets.

In terms of region, Asia-Pacific is likely to be the largest and fastest-growing market for cast acrylic sheet. It is estimated that more than half of the regional market’s share is accounted by Japan, China, and India. Rising per capita income, rising purchasing power coupled with the increasing urbanization are expected to drive the cast acrylic sheet market in various industries, such as sanitary ware, food & catering, medical, signage & display, and architecture & interior design.

Research Methodology

The Cast Acrylic Sheet Market report is the outcome of thorough analysis of the factors impacting the market size and forecast. Several articles, whitepapers, annual reports, and millions of data are analysed to derive meaningful insights related to the market. Exploratory and in-depth primary interviews are conducted with the industry veterans to gain vital insights that are critical for market analysis and forecasting.

Key Players

According to the report, below given is a list of key players active in the Cast Acrylic Sheet Market –

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Altuglas International

Evonik Industries AG

Polyplastic Co. Ltd

Asia Poly Industrial Sdn Bhd.

3A Composites Gmbh

Aristech Acrylics LLC

Acrilex Inc.

Chemical Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

Spartech Corporation

