BMI Prepreg Market Set to Experience Phenomenal Growth from 2021 to 2026

The BMI Prepreg Market report from Stratview Research is an in-depth study of the market dynamics across the globe. According to the report, the market is segmented by End-Use Industry Type (Aerospace, Defense, and Others), by Application Type (Tooling, Airframe, Nacelles, and Others), by Form Type (Unidirectional Prepreg and Fabric Prepreg), by Curing Type (Autoclave, Out-of-Autoclave, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

BMI Prepreg Market Insights

Composite materials have been witnessing the most disruptive journey, especially in the aerospace and defense industries where the penetration of advanced composites has reached optimum levels, over 50% of the next-generation aircraft programs such as A350XWB and 35% of the best-selling fighter aircraft, F-35. Composites offer exceptional weight savings and durability, ultimately boosting fuel efficiency. However, composite parts tend to degrade when exposed to extreme heat, limiting their usage in some crucial applications.

This proved to be the key factor that prompted the market players to develop high-temperature composite materials, such as BMI prepreg, which can operate at temperatures reaching 350°C or above and can be used in a wide array of high-temperature applications, such as tooling, engine nacelles, compressor fairing, thrust reverser, automotive racing components, radomes, and missile propulsion system.

The BMI prepreg market is likely to endure the consequences of the suffering aerospace industry, marking a huge decline from 2019 to 2020 to reach a value of US$ 81.6 Million. The defense industry’s dominance in the market is expected to provide some solace to the market stakeholders sooner rather than later. As a result, the market is expected to register an overall rebounding CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Segment Analysis

The report provides detailed insights about the segment and attractive opportunities in each segment. Market segmentation helps businesses learn about the target customers, minimize risk by figuring out which products are the most likely to earn profit, and find the best ways to promote and deliver those products to the market.

This report is segmented specifically by the following –

Based on the end-use industry type, Stratview Research has segmented the market as aerospace, defense, and others. The defense industry is estimated to remain the most dominant segment of the market during the forecast period. The best-selling fifth-generation military aircraft program, F-35, is likely to face delays of around two to three months in 2020 with a possible production reduction of 18 to 24 aircraft than its early projections of 141 aircraft. The production rate of the F-35 is likely to quickly bounce back in the years to come, owing to huge inventory objectives from domestic and international customers, which, in turn, will give an impetus to the demand for BMI prepreg.

Based on the application type, we have segmented the market as airframe, tooling, nacelle, and others. Tooling is likely to maintain its vanguard in the market during the forecast period. For this application, BMI prepreg serves high Tg (glass transition), which can be used across the major structural parts in the aerospace & defense industry. It offers good mechanical performance, toughness, robust tooling, and durability with an excellent surface finish.

Based on the curing type, the autoclave is projected to maintain its supremacy in the market over the next five years. Aircraft’s primary structures, such as wings, fuselages, and empennage components, are mostly fabricated by using composite materials and cured through an autoclave. The high pressure of the autoclave ensures good mechanical properties and helps to reduce void contents. The gradual shift towards out-of-autoclave prepreg owing to no requirement of expensive equipment and no size-limitation is expected to pressurize the autoclave market stakeholders to develop improvised, cost-efficient products in order to curb shortcomings in the long-term.

Regional Insights

All regions are anticipated to experience enormous downturns in 2020 with Europe facing the gravest repercussions. North America is projected to capture the lion’s share during the forecast period, driven by the presence of the world’s leading aircraft OEMs, aeroengine manufacturers, tier players, prepreg manufacturers, and raw material suppliers. The USA’s unsurpassed defense spending is likely to give a thrust to the region’s market. Furthermore, Lockheed Martin has opened a new manufacturing facility to produce F-35 aircraft in Pinellas Park, Florida, the USA, which will generate greater demand for BMI prepreg in this region in the long run.

Research Methodology

The BMI Prepreg Market report is the outcome of thorough analysis of the factors impacting the market size and forecast. Several articles, whitepapers, annual reports, and millions of data are analysed to derive meaningful insights related to the market. Exploratory and in-depth primary interviews are conducted with the industry veterans to gain vital insights that are critical for market analysis and forecasting.

Key Players

According to the report, below given is a list of key players active in the BMI Prepreg Market –

GMS Composites

Hexcel Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites (MCCFC)

Teijin Limited

Solvay S.A.

Toray Industries, Inc.

