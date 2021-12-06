Biological Wastewater Treatment Market : Emerging Economies Expected to Influence Growth until 2026

The Biological Wastewater Treatment Market report from Stratview Research is an in-depth study of the market dynamics across the globe. According to the report, the market is segmented by Process Type (Aerobic, Anaerobic), by End-Use Industry Type (Municipal, Industrial), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Biological Wastewater Treatment Market Insights

Biological wastewater treatment is a process which uses natural processes to decompose organic substances. It depends on various things such as bacteria, nematodes, or any other small organisms to break down the organic waste by using normal cellular processes. The more preferable and efficient condition for biological wastewater treatment is the aerobic condition.

Biological Wastewater Treatment Market is likely to witness an impressive CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. Factors such as strict rules and regulations for disposal of wastewater into the environment or to reuse the water, aging infrastructure, scarcity of water & reusability of wastewater, rapid increase in population and industrialization are fueling the growth of the biological wastewater treatment market.

Segment Analysis

The report provides detailed insights about the segment and attractive opportunities in each segment. Market segmentation helps businesses learn about the target customers, minimize risk by figuring out which products are the most likely to earn profit, and find the best ways to promote and deliver those products to the market.

This report is segmented specifically by the following –

Based on the process type, the market is segmented as aerobic and anaerobic. The aerobic segment is expected to lead the market, whereas anaerobic is estimated to be the faster-growing segment of the market during the forecast period. Factors such as simple design, low capital cost, and better efficiency of the aerobic segment, can be attributed to the segment capturing the larger share of the pie.

Based on the end-use industry type, the biological wastewater treatment market is segmented as municipal and industrial. The industrial segment is estimated to be the larger segment of the market during the forecast period, driven by its capability to generate highly contaminated wastewater, which needs high biological oxygen demand for processing.

In terms of regions, North-America held the largest share of the biological wastewater treatment market in 2019, which is attributed to the stringent rules and regulations imposed for disposal of wastewater into environment, and the presence of a large number of manufacturers in the North American region, which is also an important factor fueling the growth of the market. Asia-Pacific and Europe are also expected to offer substantial growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Research Methodology

The Biological Wastewater Treatment Market report is the outcome of thorough analysis of the factors impacting the market size and forecast. Several articles, whitepapers, annual reports, and millions of data are analysed to derive meaningful insights related to the market. Exploratory and in-depth primary interviews are conducted with the industry veterans to gain vital insights that are critical for market analysis and forecasting.

Key Players

According to the report, below given is a list of key players active in the Biological Wastewater Treatment Market –

Aquatech International Condorchem Envitech

DAS Environmental Expert GmbH

Ecolab Inc.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.

Pentair Plc

Samco Technologies, Inc.

Suez Water Technologies & Solutions

Veolia

Xylem Inc

