Viscose Fiber Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Aditya Birla ,The Lenzing Group ,Kelheim Fibres GmbH

The current market players are adopting various strategies, such as strategic alliances, to expand their regional footprint in growing economies. Major Players in This Report Include: Aditya Birla (India),The Lenzing Group (Austria),Kelheim Fibres GmbH (Germany),COSMO Fiber Corporation (United States),Sanyou (United States),Fulida Group (China),Sateri (China),Aoyang Group Co. (China),Shandong Helon (China),Shandong Bohi (China),Xiangsheng Group Co.Ltd (China)

Viscose Fiber Market Overview:

Viscose Fiber, also termed as rayon, is a type of hybrid nylon fabric used in the production of different types of apparel and the other functional clothing. Viscose fibers have a high amount of moisture retention. They do not shrink easily and are also biodegradable in nature. China is the largest producer and consumer of viscose fiber, globally. The country accounts for 65% of the total globally produced viscose fiber owing to the rapidly increasing yarn production. Further, the rising demand from textile & apparel, non-woven, and specialty manufacturing sectors have also hugely attributed to the growth of the market.

Viscose Fiber Market segments and sub-section are illuminated below:

Type (Ordinary Fiber, High Wet Modulus Fiber, Strong Fiber, Modified Fiber), Application (Woven (Textile & Apparel), Non-woven and Specialty, Healthcare, Automotive, Others), End users (Spinning Clothing, Home Textile, Medical Textile, Industry Textile)

Market Trend:

Increasing Demand for Woven Fibers

Rapid Digitalization, Social Networking Sites, and Applications, Leading To Sale of Garments

Market Drivers:

Growing Adaption of Viscose Fabrics & Consumer Preferences

High Demand for Apparels & Ambiguity in Cotton Price

Versatile and Easily Bendable Nature of Fibers

Challenges:

Presence of the Surplus Production Capacities is Posing a Challenge for the market.

Opportunities:

The Rising Demand from Textile & Apparel, Non-Woven, and Specialty Manufacturing Sectors.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

