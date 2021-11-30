Sanitary Napkin Market Share, Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Sanitary Napkin Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global sanitary napkin market reached a value of US$ 23.63 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Report Sample: https://www.imarcgroup.com/sanitary-napkin-market/requestsample

Sanitary napkins are worn by women to absorb the uterine blood flow during their menstruation. It is made using cotton or other super absorbent polymer and widely available in different shapes, sizes, and absorbing capabilities. Nowadays, due to rising environmental concerns and the growing need for sustainable feminine hygiene solutions, biodegradable sanitary napkins are gaining widespread adoption across the globe. They have anti-bacterial and natural sterilizing properties that help prevent irritation and rashes.

The increasing awareness among women about personal hygiene represents one of the key factors positively influencing the demand for comfortable sanitary napkins. They prevent infections that can be caused due to poor menstrual hygiene. Apart from this, governments of numerous countries are collaborating with non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to introduce cost-effective and subsidized biodegradable sanitary napkins and promote menstrual hygiene among women. The leading players are also offering innovative products through online distribution channels, which is anticipated to drive the market.

Sanitary Napkin Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global sanitary napkin market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB)

Hengan International Group Company Limited (HKG: 1044)

Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC)

Kao Corporation (TYO: 4452)

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global sanitary napkin market on the basis of type, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by type:

Menstrual Pad

Pantyliner

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Pharmacies

Convenience Stores

Online

Specialty Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3fI0usB

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Reports:

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: [email protected]

Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800