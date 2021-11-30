North America Logistics Market Size, Growth, Trends, Top Companies, Industry Demand and Opportunity 2021-26

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “North America Logistics Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the North America logistics market reached a value of US$ 1,347 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 2.58% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-logistics-market/requestsample

Logistics refers to the comprehensive organization and implementation of a complex operation. It involves planning, implementing, coordinating resources, and managing the flow of various things from origin to the final consumption point. It comprises management of tangible items, including liquids, materials equipment, food products, and intangible goods like information. As it helps in efficient and effective transportation and storage of goods and planning of related services, its demand is escalating across the North American region.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The United States represents one of the major markets for logistics with a highly integrated supply chain network, which links producers and consumers via multiple transportation modes. Besides this, the rising demand for foreign goods in Thailand, Indonesia, India and other developing economies, which are imported from North American countries, acts as another growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, due to increasing environmental concerns, there is a considerable rise in the adoption of green logistics in the region.

North America Logistics Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the North America logistics market on the basis of model type, transportation Mode, end-use and country.

Market by Model Type 2 PL 3 PL 4 PL

Market by Transportation Mode Roadways Seaways Railways Airways

Market by End-Use Manufacturing Consumer Goods Retail Food and Beverages IT Hardware Healthcare Chemicals Construction Automotive Telecom Oil and Gas Others

Market by Country United States Canada



Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the North America logistics market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://bit.ly/3mrPkeU

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: [email protected]

Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800