Guar Gum Powder Market Report 2021: Industry Overview, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast Till 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Guar Gum Powder Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global guar gum powder market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a volume of 1.36 Million Tons by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.4% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Report Sample: https://www.imarcgroup.com/guar-gum-powder-manufacturing-plant/requestsample

Guar gum powder refers to a fine-textured powder obtained from the endosperm of guar seeds. The powder has high water miscibility and excellent thickening capacity and is commonly used as a stabilizing, emulsifying, suspending, and binding agent in food and beverages, creams, lotions, tablets, etc. It also helps relieve diarrhea, constipation, irritable bowel syndrome, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, etc. Owing to this, guar gum powder is extensively utilized across several industries, including pharmaceutical, food and beverage, cosmetics, personal care, etc.

The growing consumer awareness towards various health benefits associated with guar gum powder, such as improving glucose tolerance and reducing serum low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol and triglycerides, is escalating its demand in the pharmaceutical sector. This is one of the primary factors contributing to the global market growth. Moreover, guar gum powder is also being increasingly used in the expanding food and beverages industry to prepare sauces, salad dressings, frozen food items, dairy products, bakery and confectionary items, etc. Additionally, the rising utilization of guar gum powder in the textile industry to thicken dye solutions for more sharply printed patterns is also propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the extensive applications of guar gum powder in petroleum extraction, especially in the area of hydraulic fracturing as an effective gelling agent, is further anticipated to drive the market growth over the forecasted period.

Guar Gum Powder Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global guar gum powder market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global guar gum powder market on the basis of grade, function, end use industry and region.

Breakup by Grade:

Food-Grade

Industrial-Grade

Pharmaceutical-Grade

Breakup by Function:

Thickening

Gelling

Binding

Friction Reducing

Other Functions

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Oil Drilling

Food Industry

Paper and Textile

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Others

Breakup by Region:

United States of America

Germany

India

Others

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3bk0Ym9

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Reports:

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: [email protected]

Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800