Saudi Arabia Aquaculture Market Report 2021-26: Size, Growth, Trends, Share and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Saudi Arabia Aquaculture Market Price Trends: Industry Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the saudi arabia aquaculture market reached a production volume of 73,000 Tons in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 14% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Aquaculture is the process of breeding, cultivating, and harvesting aquatic organisms. It is a controlled process of farming in water, especially for human consumption. Aquaculture can be done in coastal ocean water, freshwater ponds, rivers, farming land, and tanks. In Saudi Arabia, aquaculture activities have increased due to the high consumption of seafood in the country. Saudi Arabia is also home to a wide range of fish and other marine species with a 2,600 km long coastline strategically located by the Red sea that is suitable for aquaculture development.

The Saudi Arabia aquaculture market is primarily driven by the increasing awareness regarding the nutritional value of seafood. It is a rich source of proteins, fatty acids, vitamins, minerals, and other essential micronutrients. The rising per capita incomes, changing lifestyles, and growing demand for high-quality protein-rich food in the country are propelling the market growth. Moreover, the Government is undertaking several initiatives to increase domestic production and promote sustainable aquaculture practices that are eco-friendly, socially accepted and technically viable. Furthermore, there have been strong advancements in the aquaculture industry catalyzed by favorable environmental conditions across the country. These factors are expected to positively impact the market growth in the coming years.

Saudi Arabia Aquaculture Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the saudi arabia aquaculture market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the saudi arabia aquaculture market on the basis of fish type, environment, and distribution channel.

Breakup by Fish Type:

Production

Consumption

Breakup by Environment:

Marine Water

Fresh Water

Brackish Water

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Traditional Retail

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience stores

Online

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

